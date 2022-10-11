EXCLUSIVE Darshan's D56: After Roberrt, there is more responsibility to give good film: Tharun Sudhir
Director Tharun, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opened up about Darshan’s role in D56, teaming up again with the actor after two films Roberrt, Chowka.
The Challenging Star, Darshan Thoogudeepa has teamed up with director Tharun Kishore Sudhir for an action drama, tentatively titled D56. Their previous collaboration, Roberrt (2020), was a box office hit and this has set high expectations among moviegoers. “After Roberrt, there is more responsibility to give a good film,” says director Tharun in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla as he begins a long 25-day schedule of the film in Hyderabad.
Roberrt was a safer game
“Roberrt was a safer game for me as I didn't experiment too much there, and if it doesn’t work, the problem is the superstars will also not come to greet the newcomers and I will also not be able to direct a superstar if the film doesn’t do good. So, I played a little safe there. Now, we are coming up with a different genre, and backdrop, in the scope of characterization, and performance, the whole scale of the film is new and for Darshan sir too. You will see a new Darshan in D56,” director spills the beans on Darshan’s role in D56.
Tharun thinks now it is a responsibility than pressure to deliver a good film. He said, “More than pressure it is a responsibility. When a superstar believes in you, it is your responsibility to deliver it. So, after Roberrt, there is more responsibility to give a good film. Though hit or flop is not in your hands but at least, a good film and attempt has to be done.”
The commercial entertainer headlined by Kannada actor Darshan is based on true incidents. “It is based on a real incident that I came across. Something very interesting, a strong story that has never come on Indian screens ever and is apt for Darshan sir. The script plays a big role, and then Darshan’s confidence in me that I will execute it well,” the director confirms.
You cannot shoot with Darshan in live locations, it is very challenging...
He further added, “We know his image, fan following and that plays a big role in the script but the challenge is how do we blend it in a new way through the script, something that is never seen before and is equally connected to what his fans like. You cannot shoot with Darshan on live locations, it is very challenging to control the crowd. So even for a small scene, I have to put up a set for him. We are in talks to release in all languages.”
For Tharun Sudhir, knowing Darshan for 15 years has helped him work better on the script. “I know him since 15 years. We have known each other since his first film and so, I know his strength and weakness and helps when scripting, I know his potential and there are a few unexplored things that I know he can pull it off in D56.”
there was a small risk factor because it is a new genre to Kannada cinema
Meanwhile, the Kannada kho-kho-based film ‘Guru Shishyaru’, backed by Tharun is running to packed houses all over Karnataka. This is a maiden venture for Tharun. “Guru Sishyaru is a genre that is very new in Kannada cinema but we have seen more in other languages. When director Jadesh came to me, I liked the idea but there was a small risk factor because it is a new genre. I was confident about it so I thought let’s take it up and Sharan supported me too. People who never talked to me for years called me after seeing Guru Sishyaru. I'm happy, and even after 10 years, I will feel proud of this,” the director-producer said about the sports drama that is co-produced by Sharan's Laddu Cinema House.
“I have got a couple of very good projects and we are on talking terms. In Kannada, there are so many directors who want to try new stuff, and brainstorming sessions are happening. I want to produce one movie a year and it’s a goal,” he adds.
Kannada cinema has gained momentum and movies like 777 Charlie, KGF 2, and Kantara are among the latest examples. “Every language has got potential but I think people are recognizing Kannada now after KGF. I think we are grateful for what KGF has done and has opened the road in a big way. Post covid, people started seeing all languages films on OTT and the content is good. It is not that Kannada never produced good content, we had amazing content but before, it used to be remade in other languages. There are so many Kannada films that are remade into Telugu, Tamil, etc. but now, the same is being dubbed. There is no barrier now, every good movie will reach out rightly,” says Tharun about Kannada cinema emerging and how!
