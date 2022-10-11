EXCLUSIVE Darshan's D56: After Roberrt, there is more responsibility to give good film: Tharun Sudhir

The Challenging Star, Darshan Thoogudeepa has teamed up with director Tharun Kishore Sudhir for an action drama, tentatively titled D56. Their previous collaboration, Roberrt (2020), was a box office hit and this has set high expectations among moviegoers. “After Roberrt, there is more responsibility to give a good film,” says director Tharun in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla as he begins a long 25-day schedule of the film in Hyderabad.

“Roberrt was a safer game for me as I didn't experiment too much there, and if it doesn’t work, the problem is the superstars will also not come to greet the newcomers and I will also not be able to direct a superstar if the film doesn’t do good. So, I played a little safe there. Now, we are coming up with a different genre, and backdrop, in the scope of characterization, and performance, the whole scale of the film is new and for Darshan sir too. You will see a new Darshan in D56,” director spills the beans on Darshan’s role in D56.

Tharun thinks now it is a responsibility than pressure to deliver a good film. He said, “More than pressure it is a responsibility. When a superstar believes in you, it is your responsibility to deliver it. So, after Roberrt, there is more responsibility to give a good film. Though hit or flop is not in your hands but at least, a good film and attempt has to be done.”

The commercial entertainer headlined by Kannada actor Darshan is based on true incidents. “It is based on a real incident that I came across. Something very interesting, a strong story that has never come on Indian screens ever and is apt for Darshan sir. The script plays a big role, and then Darshan’s confidence in me that I will execute it well,” the director confirms.

You cannot shoot with Darshan in live locations, it is very challenging...

He further added, “We know his image, fan following and that plays a big role in the script but the challenge is how do we blend it in a new way through the script, something that is never seen before and is equally connected to what his fans like. You cannot shoot with Darshan on live locations, it is very challenging to control the crowd. So even for a small scene, I have to put up a set for him. We are in talks to release in all languages.”