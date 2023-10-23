Kaatera: Kannada star Darshan shares new Dussehra special poster; see PIC

Darshan Thoogudeepa who was last seen in the action-drama film Kranti this year has finally dropped a massy and striking look from his next film. The film titled Kaatera which is being directed by actor-director Tharun Sudhir is expected to release this year. The film which is expected to be an action drama is set to revolve around an agrarian issue in the 1970s period of Hampi. The film stars Darshan in the leading role with Aradhana Ram, Jagapathi Babu and Kumar Govind playing key roles.

The new look from the film features Darshan taking a stance pose by kneeling on foot on his ground while clenching his fist on the ground too. He has a stern and angry look with his biceps accentuating his bulked-up look. In the look, we can also see a fiery background where a large Goddess Durga can also be seen.

Sharing the post through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Darshan wrote “Nadahabba Dasara tells us that good always triumphs over evil. May Mother Chamundeshwari bless you and your loved ones with health, wealth, happiness and best wishes for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami. #Kaatera.”

The film which is yet to receive a confirmed release date is being produced by Rockline Venkatesh with Yajamana fame V Harikrishna composing the tunes for the film, which he also directed. Moreover, this film also marks the third collaboration for the actor with Tharun Sudhir after the cameo appearance in the 2017 film Chowka and the 2021 film Roberrt, the latter being one of the highest-grossing films in Kannada cinema.

Darshan’s last film Kranti was a commercial success and was received well by his fans as well. After which Darshan is also expected to play significant roles in two other films besides Kaatera.

One is the film Garadi being produced by Vanaja Patil Under The Kourava Production House, directed by Yogaraj Bhat of Gaalipata fame while the other one is a historical fantasy film called Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka who in real life was the last Nayaka ruler of Chitradurga, India. He is considered to be the greatest of the Nayakas of Chitradurga who ruled certain parts of eastern Karnataka during the post-Vijayanagara period.

