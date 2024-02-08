Bollywood meets Sandalwood: Sanjay Dutt and Darshan's possible collaboration in Prem's next

In a move that surprised the entertainment world, director Prem facilitated a much-anticipated meeting between two cinema heavyweights: Darshan Thoogudeepa and Sanjay Dutt. Amidst earlier announcements of Darshan and Prem's reunion for a significant project this year, speculation reached fever pitch.

The last time Darshan and Prem collaborated was a whopping 21 years ago on the iconic film Kariya. With Prem currently immersed in the production of KD-The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, and Sanjay Dutt essaying a pivotal role in the same, fans and cinephiles are left wondering: could this meeting signal Sanjay Dutt's involvement in Prem's upcoming Darshan venture?

We'll need to wait for an official confirmation to see if there's any truth to the rumors.

The gathering was organized by KVN Productions in collaboration with Prem. Also present at the meeting were key figures from KVN Productions, including producer Venkat Konanki, Suprith, the operations head of KVN, as well as Rakshitha, the former actress and Prem's wife.

Notably, it's KVN Productions that is financing Prem's project KD-The Devil, featuring Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty in prominent roles.

Challenging star Darshan’s upcoming Projects

Darshan's latest film, Kaatera, marks his most recent release. Presently, he is immersed in the filming of Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, helmed by director SV Rajendra Singh Babu and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. Noteworthy composer Hamsalekha has lent his musical talents to this historical drama, which delves into events from the eighteenth century.

Although the project initially commenced in 2019, it encountered several setbacks before resuming production momentum. Following the completion of Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, rumors suggest that Darshan will reunite with Prem for their next venture. Their previous collaboration, a successful gangster film in 2003, has heightened anticipation for their potential reunion.

About KD-The Devil

KD The Devil emerges as an eagerly anticipated pan-Indian action flick from the Sandalwood industry. Helmed by director Prem, the film features Dhruva Sarja in the lead role and promises an adrenaline-fueled narrative set against the backdrop of the 70s era.

Scheduled for release on April 22nd of this year, KD The Devil boasts a creative team spearheaded by Prem and Vijay Eshwar as writers, with Arjun Janya lending his musical prowess to compose the film's score.

KD Title teaser video

Adding to the cinematic allure, William David takes charge as the cinematographer, ensuring captivating visuals that promise to mesmerize audiences.