Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas, also called the Challenging Star of Kannada cinema, has often embroiled himself in controversy. From being issued multiple police notices for causing a nuisance, to having alleged multiple affairs, Darshan has been involved in various scandals throughout the years.

Let us look at just 5 such controversies surrounding Kannada actor Darshan:

1. Darshan’s alleged affair with Pavithra Gowda

The most recent page in Darshan’s book of scandals is the public knowledge of his alleged affair with fashion designer Pavithra Gowda. Darshan and his wife Vijayalakshmi have been married to each other since 2000, splitting multiple times due to cases of alleged domestic abuse and violence, but without a formal divorce.

While Pavithra had been posting pictures with Darshan for quite a few years now, it was finally an Instagram post, that contained a compilation of some of the best moments between Pavithra and Darshan, that left wife Vijayalakshmi deeply in shock. The caption under Pavithra’s post read, “One decade down, forever to go. It’s been 10 years of our relationship. Thank you.”

Following this post, wife Vijayalakshmi has threatened to take legal action against Pavithra Gowda. And as always, Darshan is silent about the whole matter. At the time of writing this, Pavithra Gowda has posted a picture of a ‘diya’ with a long caption, and a note: “I’m not here for any own personal needs and agenda. It’s all about pure love and care. Being together for 10 years it’s not at all easy.” In her caption, Pavithra wrote, “Vijayalakshmi knows about my relationship with Darshan and she has told me several times that it is okay. Now, people are abusing me and my teenage daughter, which is causing me mental pain.”

2. When he made a remark about the Goddess of Luck

During an interview for the promotion of one of his films called Kranti, Darshan had made a controversial statement, “The Goddess of Luck does not always come knocking on your door. So, when she does come, grab her, drag her, and lock her in your bedroom without giving her clothes.” The actor’s logical reasoning behind this statement was “If you give her clothes, then she will run away from the house.” The actor received massive backlash for this inappropriate comment, with an outraged fan also hurling a slipper at the actor at an event in Hospet.

3. Darshan arrested for assaulting wife Vijayalakshmi

Darshan’s relationship with his wife Vijayalakshmi has reportedly been tumultuous. But in 2011, things went haywire for the couple. Vijayalakshmi filed a complaint with the police, stating that Darshan hit her and also threatened to shoot her.

Reportedly, the doctors found bruises and a wound at the back of the head with four sutures. When Darshan was questioned about the same, the actor reportedly replied that he was intoxicated and that he had no memory of doing the said things. Later it was also revealed that Darshan was indeed intoxicated as he proclaimed, according to a few reports in The News Minute, TOI and Deccan Herald.

Fans of the actor voiced out their disapproval of the actor’s arrest, following which, Darshan had to spend only 14 days in jail. Following this, Vijayalakshmi retrieved her statement under pressure from industry stalwarts.

4. Issued notice for partying late

After the success of Darshan’s Kaatera, Darshan along with Abhishek Ambareesh, Rockline Venkatesh, and Dhananjaya were partying at a bar in Bengaluru. Despite issuing a warning that the party needed to be stopped by 12:30 midnight, the party continued with loud music. Following this, notices were issued to all the concerned members who were present at the all-nighter party.

5. Darshan lets pet dog loose against woman

In a bizarre case, Darshan was accused of setting his dog free on a woman. The reasoning for the same was that the woman happened to park her car in the vicinity of Darshan’s residence. An FIR was registered on the grounds of negligence on Darshan’s part.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

