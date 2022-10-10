Kantara box office collections; Second weekend 90 per cent bigger than the First, Nears 50 crores in India

Kantara had a phenomenal second weekend at the box office, collecting nearly Rs. 18 crores approx. The film collected over Rs. 7 crores on its second Sunday, once again setting a new high for daily box office collections. The film almost doubled its first-weekend business with a jump of 90 per cent from last week. In Karnataka, the second weekend of the film is second only to KGF Chapter 2. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs. 44 crores, with Rs. 42 crores coming from Karnataka and another Rs. 2 crores from the rest of India, Mumbai city contributing the majority of that with Rs. 1 crore.

The collections could have been higher for the film but it hit capacity at various centres in Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday. There was still excess demand for the film and that will be spilling over to weekdays. The advances for Monday were huge and it is possible that the film doesn’t see any drop from Friday today.