Kaatera OTT release date: When and where to watch Darshan starrer action drama film online

Darshan Thoogudeepa, known mononymously as Darshan, is undeniably one of the most prominent actors in the Kannada film industry. The actor has been an active part of the industry for more than two decades now, and continues to entertain the audience with his versatile performances.

The actor’s latest film, an action drama flick titled Kaatera, was released on December 29th 2023. The film was a massive success, and is one of the highest grossing Kannada films of all time. After a tremendous run at the box office, the film is currently gearing up for its OTT release. In the latest update, Kaatera is all set to premiere on the streaming platform Zee5, on February 9th, 2024. The OTT platform took to their official X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with a caption, which loosely translates to:

“Not a gun, even a hundred cannons can stop his running. Kaatera is coming on February 9th”

Check out the post below:

More about Kaatera

Kaatera is set in the 1970s, and follows the tale of the titular character, who is a blacksmith. The movie focuses on the blacksmith's journey as he confronts different obstacles in order to assist the farmers in his village with the implementation of the Land Reforms Act. The central plot revolves around his triumph over the feudal lords Devaraya and Kaalegowda.

Cast and crew of the film

Kaatera marks the third directorial venture of prominent actor Tharun Sudhir, and his second collaboration with Darshan after the 2021 film Roberrt. The film also featured debutant Aradhana Ram as the female lead, as well as an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Kumar Govind, Vinod Kumar Alva, Srinivasa Murthy, and many more in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Rockline Venkatesh bankrolled the film under his production banner, Rockline Entertainments, while ace music director V Harikrishna has composed the music for the film. It is interesting to note that Harikrishna has been an active part of all three films directed by Tharun Sudhir so far. Sudhakar S Raj cranks the camera for the film, while KM Prakash has been roped in as the editor.

ALSO READ: From alleged affair with Pavithra Gowda to notice issued for partying late: 5 controversies of Kannada actor Darshan