Friend or Rivals? Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan bump into each other at a party after six years

Kannada actors Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Tugudeepa are known to be rivals, and reports of animosity between the two stars have always made the news. After a rivalry that spanned years, the two have reportedly patched up. The duo is touted as having buried their hatchet at Sumalatha’s birthday party.

A movie is on the cards for Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Tugudeepa after reportedly burying their longstanding hatchet

Now that the rift between Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Tugudeepa seems to be almost over, there are also alleged reports of the two stars collaborating on a film very soon. Both actors bumped into each other after six years. Since Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan are never spotted within the same vicinity, their being in the same place has created waves among Kannada film lovers. As per the reports, the movie in which the two will act together will be produced by the Rockline Entertainments banner.

As soon as the pictures of both celebrities from Sumalatha’s birthday party hit the internet, fans were not able to keep calm. Both of the actors’ fans have been celebrating the rumored patch-up between the two big stars of Kannada cinema. Also to note, even though both actors attended the birthday party, there have still not been any pictures of the two together.

Reports are also rife that Sumalatha was the one who acted as a mediator between Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Tugudeepa. The actress is said to have talked to both stars to bury their hatchets and become cordial again. Both actors have not yet spoken about their supposed reconciliation.

Kiccha Sudeep previously condemned the slipper attack on Darshan

At the song release of Darshan’s film Kranti, a person in the crowd threw a slipper at Darshan. Kiccha Sudeep condemned the incident and shared a statement in support of Darshan. "Darshan has contributed a lot to this industry and our language. The differences between us isn't something that will stop me from speaking about what I truly feel. He surely didn’t deserve this kind of treatment, and it disturbed me as well," opined Kiccha Sudeep.

He added, "Kannada industry and the people of our land are known for good reasons for which Kannada and Karnataka is respected across all states. We shouldn't be spreading this kind of message. Rebelling like this isn't an answer or a reaction towards any situation."

