Kaagaz 2: Anupam Kher shares heartfelt moment with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika at screening; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Anupam Kher shared a deep and enduring friendship with the late Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik, who tragically passed away last year following a heart attack. Throughout the years, Kher had formed a close bond not only with Satish but also with his family, including his wife, Shashi Kaushik, and daughter, Vanshika. Even after Satish's passing, Kher continued to offer support to the Kaushik family, spending time with them and standing by them in their time of need.

Recently, at the screening of Kaagaz 2, a film featuring both Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, there was a touching moment as Anupam interacted with Vanshika.

Anupam Kher gets emotional talking to Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika

On Tuesday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming video capturing a heartfelt conversation with Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika, and wife, Shashi, who attended the screening of Kaagaz 2. In the video, he asks Vanshika if she enjoyed the movie and what aspects she liked besides her father's role. Vanshika responds enthusiastically, expressing her admiration for the film, particularly Kher's role.

Kher expresses his delight at Vanshika's presence at the screening with her mother, highlighting her importance as an audience member. He then turns to Shashi, inquiring if she also enjoyed the film, to which she responds positively, praising Kaushik's performance.

Reflecting on the moment, Kher expresses his appreciation for Kaushik's performance as one of his best and acknowledges that he missed him. He captions the post, "After the soulful 1st screening of # SatishKaushik's #Kaagaz2 it was quite an emotional moment to speak to #Vanshika and #ShashiKaushik. What an amazing issue-based last film of my friend #Satish! Releasing on 1st March. Jai Ho!" Take a look.

Advertisement

Take a look:

About Kaagaz 2

Kaagaz 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the successful film Kaagaz, which stars Pankaj Tripathi and Satish Kaushik, promises stellar performances and a gripping narrative. In this sequel, Kaushik's character embarks on a quest for justice following the tragic death of his daughter. He bravely takes on the challenge of advocating against political rallies, road blockades, and protests.

Anang Desai portrays a formidable politician whose rally leads to the untimely demise of Satish's daughter. Anupam Kher shines as Kaushik's lawyer, supporting his fight for justice. Additionally, Darshan Kumaar portrays Kaushik's son, who joins him in pursuing truth and accountability. Scheduled for release in theaters on March 1, Kaagaz 2 promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and powerful performances.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher recalls last conversation with Satish Kaushik before his demise: 'Think you're going to 5-star hotel'