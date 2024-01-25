Kannada actor Darshan’s wife threatens to take legal action against Pavithra Gowda; find out why

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas is no stranger to controversy. The popular actor has always gotten himself into the midst of scandals over the years. This time, things seem to have gotten a little out of hand.

Darshan, who has been married to his wife Vijayalakshmi since 2000, has been rumored to be involved in extra-marital affairs. Just yesterday, Pavithra Gowda, posted a video, with a compilation of some of her best moments with the actor. The caption of the post read, “One decade down, forever to go. It’s been 10 years of our relationship. Thank you.”

The video contained some cozy pictures shared between Darshan and Pavithra, also including what looked like Darshan and Pavithra in traditional marriage outfits.

This is not the first time that Pavithra Gowda has posted such pictures with Darshan. Not too long ago, Pavithra posted a video on the occasion of Darshan’s birthday, with the caption, “Happy Birthday beautiful(heart emoji).”

In the video, Darshan could be seen spending some quality time with Pavithra’s daughter Kushi Gowda.

These events have obviously not gone down too well with Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi, who has lashed back at Pavithra.

Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi lashed back at Pavithra

Vijayalakshmi took to Instagram, to express her views on the matter. The caption under the post read, “I hope this woman has to come into her senses before posting somebody else’s husband's picture. It talks about her character and moral standing, knowing that the man is married she still chooses to come and stay for their own personal needs and agenda… These images clearly show Kushi Gowda is the daughter of Pavithra and Sanjay Singh….I generally don’t take social media to raise my voice over personal issues but I feel now it’s time to raise my voice in the best interest of my family…. Will take strict legal action against people who are trying to give a different image to the entire society.”

While many netizens expressed their support in favor of Vijayalakshmi, the perplexing thing about all of this is how Darshan seems to be escaping all of the heat. Instead of ushering the actor to mend his ways, fans of the actor are requesting Darshan to keep his extramarital affairs secretive since it is damaging to the public eye.

When Vijayalakshmi filed a complaint alleging that Darshan was in an extramarital affair

This is not the first time that Vijayalakshmi has voiced out her distress. In the past, Vijayalakshmi had also filed a complaint alleging that Darshan was in an extramarital affair with actress Nikita Thukral but the actress denied these claims, stating that Darshan was a close friend but nothing beyond that. Not to mention, Vijayalakshmi had also accused the actor of domestic abuse in the past.

Another incident that occurred in the past was when actress Megha Shetty posted a video of Darshan’s private birthday party celebrations. Coincidentally Pavithra Gowda was present in that video as well.

Back then, Vijayalakshmi had this to say about the incident, “My sincere request to people to stop posting videos that are damaging to my family. This video has caused immense pain to me and my son.” Later, Megha Shetty deleted the video from her profile.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

