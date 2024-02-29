Kaagaz 2 Review: Satish Kaushik's last film asks right questions but is marred by poor writing and execution

Plot:

Uday (Darshan Kumaar) is training at the IMA. He however is not sure whether he wants to pursue military as a profession or not and takes a decision of leaving it, in haste. He returns home but doesn't tell his mother (Neena Gupta) about the real reason why he is back, till she finds it out for herself.

Uday has not seen his father Rajnarayan Singh (Anupam Kher) since he turned 5. One fine day, Rajnarayan gives a call to his wife, asking her to tell their son Uday that he is not well and that he would like to see him. Uday reluctantly goes to meet his father and reacts very coldly for the first few days, before knowing about the political soup that his father finds himself in, due to the tricky case that he has taken up.

The accuser that Rajnarayan is fighting for (Satish Kaushik), elaborately explains how his daughter Arya died and how Rajnarayan is a noble man with a noble heart, who is fighting for him despite being aware of the repurcussions of taking up a case as risky as the one in question, when he can totally choose not to. He also explains to Uday that his father didn't have any selfish motives behind calling him. The story that follows, shows how Rajnarayan brings justice to the parents who lost their daughter.

What Works for Kaagaz 2:

Kaagaz 2 is able to show genuine empathy for all those who have adversely been affected by lack of free movement due to rallies and protests on the road. The courtroom sequences have been executed better than most other sequences in the film. The monologues pack a strong punch. The performances are generally good in the film

What Doesn't Work for Kaagaz 2:

Kaagaz 2 fails to realize its primary conflict for the better part of its runtime. It takes too long to set up and then get to the point. There are a lot of storylines running that have absolutely nothing to add to the film's core conflict and that subsequently bogs down the film and makes it less impactful. While the courtroom sequences are relatively better executed, the lack of repartees are a killer. A competitive defendant could have made for a slightly more engaging watch.

Watch the Kaagaz 2 Trailer

Performances In Kaagaz 2:

Satish Kaushik as the civilian who loses his daughter due to the on-road protests is in total control of his craft, even in his last film. Darshan Kumaar as Uday plays his strong-headed character well. He looks very sharp in the military portions towards the end of the film. Anupam Kher as advocate Rajnarayan Singh is ever-so-dependable. There is nothing that he can't do. Other supporting characters like Neena Gupta and Smriti Kalra are let down by poor writing that offers them nothing.

Final Verdict of Kaagaz 2:

Kaagaz 2 does highlight an important concern that civilians face. However, the film's shoddy writing and execution never allows it to take the necessary flight. Those who wish to watch Satish Kaushik in his final appearance or wish to know more about the inconvenience caused by on-road rallies and protests can give the film a try. Kaagaz 2 plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of March, 2024.