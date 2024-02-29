Kaagaz 2 Review: Satish Kaushik's last film asks right questions but is marred by poor writing and execution

pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
Hamburger Menu pinkvilla
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories

VIDEO: Rajinikanth travels economy class in simple attire despite owning all luxuries; proves why he is a superstar

Top 7 outfits worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet in Jab We Met

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's throwback PIC with baby goes viral after couple announces pregnancy

Surbhi Chandna papped at airport while leaving for her wedding; says “Mera dulha wait kar raha hai”

Shaquille O’Neal Confesses to Late-Night Fries and Soda Binges Before Epic Games

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan-Aryan, AbRam reach Jamnagar

My Hero Academia Chapter 416: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

Naked Gun Reboot: Liam Neeson Starrer Set For 2025 Premiere; All We Know So Far

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal: Celeb couples gearing up for baby bliss in 2024
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories

VIDEO: Rajinikanth travels economy class in simple attire despite owning all luxuries; proves why he is a superstar

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's throwback PIC with baby goes viral after couple announces pregnancy

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan-Aryan, AbRam reach Jamnagar

My Hero Academia Chapter 416: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

Naked Gun Reboot: Liam Neeson Starrer Set For 2025 Premiere; All We Know So Far

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal: Celeb couples gearing up for baby bliss in 2024

First Look of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 out; Riddhima Kapoor makes stylish entry

Masti 4: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani reunite for 'OG fun-filled adventure'

Unveiling The Dark Curtain: Discover Why Shoujo Tsubaki Has Been Banished From The Light
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Lifestyle Categories

Gemini-Libra to Leo-Aries: 4 Zodiac Couples Who Can Smoothly Collaborate on Projects

Virgo to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Publicly Support Their Spouse And Advocate for Them

Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Enthusiastically Support Their Bae's Spiritual Beliefs

Aries-Leo to Taurus-Virgo: 4 Zodiac Couples Who Love Planning for Retirement Together

Virgo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Maturely Validate Their Parents’ Feelings And Emotions

Virgo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Always Show Up for Big Milestones in Their Relative’s Lives

Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Relentlessly Help Friends Set And Achieve Their Goals

Taurus to Pisces: 4 Considerate Zodiac Signs Who Give Their Lover Ample Space When Needed

Capricorn to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Display Empathy in Professional Settings
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories

Shaquille O’Neal Confesses to Late-Night Fries and Soda Binges Before Epic Games

‘Bro Found a New Target’: Dillon Danis Mocks Jake Paul by Sharing an Old Picture of His Girlfriend With Another Man

Carlos Sainz Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson

Who Is George Russell's Girlfriend? Meet Carmen Montero Mundt

'Not My Meek Mill': Claressa Shields Reacts To Rumors Of Her ‘Favorite’ Rapper’s Sexual Relationship With Diddy

'This Is Child Labor': Fans Mock Barcelona's Financial Woes as 16-year-Old La Masia Gem Trades Boots for Drilling Rig

Lebron James’ son’s heart attack: Here’s everything you need to know about Bronny James' Cardiac Arrest

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor Admits Making Enemies in Hollywood Due to THIS reason

'Not Friendship Bracelets': When Josh Allen shared hilarious advice to Travis Kelce on how to attract Taylor Swift
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories

Yoo Jae Suk, the famous comedian and host is all set for a new variety show titled A Moment To Spare

BLACKPINK's Jennie's SOLO makes history as first female K-pop soloist music video to hit 1 billion views

From Queen of Tears to Wonderful World and more: 8 exciting K-dramas releasing in March 2024

HYBE seals SM Entertainment deal: Bang Si Hyuk's label acquires Lee Soo Man's remaining shares for 78.1 million USD

10 easy K-pop dances: FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid, NewJeans’ Super Shy and more

Love Song for Illusion star Park Ji Hoon reported to part ways with current agency Maroo Corp.; Report

Kim Go Eun’s slice of life K-drama Yumi’s Cells announces release of animated film spotlighting the cells

Byeon Woo Seok dazzles as a K-pop idol in new stills from upcoming drama Lovely Runner; see pics

Top 13 best Korean love songs you need to listen now
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories

Top 7 outfits worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet in Jab We Met

Times Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others made impactful representation of Indian culture in Sabyasachi outfits at the global platform

Disha Patani wears pleated micro mini skirt at Mumbai airport; keeps travel style sexy

5 times parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turned heads with their fashion choices

Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde are obsessing over colorful form-fitting dresses and these outfits are proof

Rihanna likely to wear Manish Malhotra at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding affair

Shilpa Shetty gives a masterclass in fusional elegance with pre-stitched metallic chocolate gold saree dress

Janhvi Kapoor’s 6 bold and beautiful heavily embellished blouses

Rashmika Mandanna sparkles and shines in Rs 1,59,000 dusty pink floral embellished saree

Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kaagaz2 movie poster

Kaagaz2 Movie Review

Hindi

Drama

01 Mar 2024

Kaagaz 2 Review: Satish Kaushik's last film asks right questions but is marred by poor writing and execution

Kaagaz 2 starring Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra and Neena Gupta plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of March, 2024.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Feb 29, 2024   |  03:03 AM IST  |  492
News Comment Share
Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Darshan Kumaar

Kaagaz 2 has social relevance but the writing just doesn't complement the subject matter (Credit: Venus Entertainment)

Key Highlight

  • Kaagaz 2 asks pertinent questions but the writing doesn't complement the vision
  • Kaagaz 2 plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of March, 2024

Name: Kaagaz2

Cast: Neena Gupta,Anupam Kher,Satish Kaushik,Darshan Kumaar,Smriti kalra,Anang Desai

Rating: 2.5

Where to watch: Theatre

Plot:

Uday (Darshan Kumaar) is training at the IMA. He however is not sure whether he wants to pursue military as a profession or not and takes a decision of leaving it, in haste. He returns home but doesn't tell his mother (Neena Gupta) about the real reason why he is back, till she finds it out for herself.

Uday has not seen his father Rajnarayan Singh (Anupam Kher) since he turned 5. One fine day, Rajnarayan gives a call to his wife, asking her to tell their son Uday that he is not well and that he would like to see him. Uday reluctantly goes to meet his father and reacts very coldly for the first few days, before knowing about the political soup that his father finds himself in, due to the tricky case that he has taken up.

The accuser that Rajnarayan is fighting for (Satish Kaushik), elaborately explains how his daughter Arya died and how Rajnarayan is a noble man with a noble heart, who is fighting for him despite being aware of the repurcussions of taking up a case as risky as the one in question, when he can totally choose not to. He also explains to Uday that his father didn't have any selfish motives behind calling him. The story that follows, shows how Rajnarayan brings justice to the parents who lost their daughter.

What Works for Kaagaz 2:

Kaagaz 2 is able to show genuine empathy for all those who have adversely been affected by lack of free movement due to rallies and protests on the road. The courtroom sequences have been executed better than most other sequences in the film. The monologues pack a strong punch. The performances are generally good in the film

What Doesn't Work for Kaagaz 2:

Kaagaz 2 fails to realize its primary conflict for the better part of its runtime. It takes too long to set up and then get to the point. There are a lot of storylines running that have absolutely nothing to add to the film's core conflict and that subsequently bogs down the film and makes it less impactful. While the courtroom sequences are relatively better executed, the lack of repartees are a killer. A competitive defendant could have made for a slightly more engaging watch.

Watch the Kaagaz 2 Trailer

Performances In Kaagaz 2:

Satish Kaushik as the civilian who loses his daughter due to the on-road protests is in total control of his craft, even in his last film. Darshan Kumaar as Uday plays his strong-headed character well. He looks very sharp in the military portions towards the end of the film. Anupam Kher as advocate Rajnarayan Singh is ever-so-dependable. There is nothing that he can't do. Other supporting characters like Neena Gupta and Smriti Kalra are let down by poor writing that offers them nothing.

Final Verdict of Kaagaz 2:

Kaagaz 2 does highlight an important concern that civilians face. However, the film's shoddy writing and execution never allows it to take the necessary flight. Those who wish to watch Satish Kaushik in his final appearance or wish to know more about the inconvenience caused by on-road rallies and protests can give the film a try. Kaagaz 2 plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of March, 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Hanu Man

Hanu Man

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 278.45 cr.

Yellow Strip
Fighter

Fighter

Action,Drama

Released on: 25 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 335.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Captain Miller

Captain Miller

Action,Drama

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 61.40 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Na...

Crime • Mystery

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate 2024 movie Video Icon

Megamind Vs. The Doom ...

Action • Adventure

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

Dange 2024 movie Video Icon

Dange

Action • Drama

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra 2024 movie Video Icon

Accident Or Conspiracy...

Crime • History

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

Spaceman 2024 movie Video Icon

Spaceman

Adventure • Sci-Fi

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

Por 2024 movie Video Icon

Por

Action • Drama

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

Laapataa Ladies 2024 movie Video Icon

Laapataa Ladies

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

Kaagaz2 2024 movie Video Icon

Kaagaz2

Drama

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

Damsel 2024 movie Video Icon

Damsel

Action • Fantasy

Release date: 08 Mar 2024

Kung Fu Panda 4 2024 movie Video Icon

Kung Fu Panda 4

Action • Comedy

Release date: 08 Mar 2024

latest movies

The Impossible Heir 2024 movie Video Icon

The Impossible Heir

Drama • Thriller

Code 8: Part II 2024 movie Video Icon

Code 8: Part II

Action • Crime

Matsyagandha 2024 movie Video Icon

Matsyagandha

Action

Article 370 2024 movie Video Icon

Article 370

Action • Historical

3.5

Drive-Away Dolls 2024 movie Video Icon

Drive-Away Dolls

Action • Comedy

Ordinary Angels 2024 movie Video Icon

Ordinary Angels

Drama

CRAKK: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa 2024 movie Video Icon

CRAKK: Jeetegaa Toh Ji...

Action • Drama

2

Bhimaa 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhimaa

Action • Drama

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak? 2024 movie Video Icon

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?

Drama

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story 2024 movie Video Icon

This Is Me…Now: A Love...

Drama • Musical

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement