Devil first glimpse out: Darshan Thoogudeepa is a Villain or Hero?

On the occasion of Darshan Thoogudeepa’s 47th birthday, the first glimpse of the Challenging Star’s next movie titled Devil has been released, and to put it simply, it features Darshan in a brand new menacing avatar.

The 127-second glimpse video offers a peek into the supposedly villainous role of Darshan, who refers to himself as Devil. ‘Devil’ is seen mouthing devilish dialogues, and shooting people’s heads off. But as the film’s title suggests, Devil: The Hero likely indicates that Darshan is playing some sort of anti-hero as opposed to a complete villain.

Throughout the glimpse, the red-color theme is apparent, with the lighting, Darshan’s suit as well as his red-color tinted shades. Darshan sports a cigarette in his mouth, a glass of whisky in his hands, a fancy chain on his neck, and an eye-grabbing bracelet on his wrist, in this menacing look. Apart from Darshan’s dominating screen presence, Ajaneesh B Loknath’s killer background score added so much flavor to the already interesting glimpse.

First glimpse from Darshan starrer Devil out now

After a streak of social dramas, masked in the form of commercial entertainers like Kranti or the recently released Kaatera, it looks like Darshan is attempting something new with Devil. Something along the lines of his 2021 released superhit film Roberrt, which although still very commercial, offered newness in some aspects.

Details about Darshan Thoogudeepa starrer Devil

Apart from Darshan Thoogudeepa, there has been no additional information regarding the cast of Devil. The film is being written and directed by Prakash Veer, who has directed movies like Milana in 2007 with Puneeth Rajkumar and Gokula in 2009 with Yash.

Advertisement

The film has been produced by J Jayamma under the Shri Jainmatha Combines and Vaishno Studuis production house, with the music being composed by Kantara music director Ajaneesh B Loknath. Sudhakarr S Raj has been tasked with handling the camera work for the film while Mohan B Kere is responsible for the Art direction. The shoot of Devil is set to commence soon, with the film expected to be released either by the end of 2024 or in early 2025.

ALSO READ: Darshan Thoogudeepa remembers Kannada star Ambareesh on his 5th death anniversary