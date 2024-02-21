10 Best romantic marriage anniversary songs; From Muskurane Ki Wajah to Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna

As your wedding anniversary creeps closer, you've nailed down every detail - from gifts to the venue and the day's schedule. But now, you're stuck on one thing: the perfect marriage anniversary song.

Whether you're planning a cozy dance together, want to serenade your partner, or need a romantic tune for a special video, the sheer number of wedding anniversary songs online can make your head spin. Don't worry though, we've got your back. Check out our list of top-notch anniversary songs to add that extra sparkle to your special day.

10 Anniversary songs for couples that are too romantic to resist

1. Sapna Jahan

Movie : Brothers

: Brothers Music : Ajay-Atul

: Ajay-Atul Singer : Sonu Nigam

: Sonu Nigam Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Sapna Jahan is a mesmerizing track from the film Brothers, skillfully rendered by Sonu Nigam and Neeti Mohan. Set against the backdrop of Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez's on-screen chemistry, this song stands out with its unforgettable melody and touching lyrics.

This wedding anniversary song conveys the profound transformation love brings, turning life's emptiness into fullness and beauty with the arrival of a cherished partner.

2. Jeena Jeena

Movie : Badlapur

: Badlapur Music : Sachin-Jigar

: Sachin-Jigar Singer : Atif Aslam

: Atif Aslam Lyrics by: Dinesh Vijan & Priya Saraiya

The best song for wedding anniversary celebration is undoubtedly Jeena Jeena from the movie Badlapur. With Atif Aslam's mesmerizing vocals, this song transcends into a timeless masterpiece.

Picture yourselves slow dancing to its soulful rhythm, with your partner's head gently resting on your shoulder, or enjoying a romantic dinner with this enchanting melody playing softly in the background. Filmed on Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam, the song captures the essence of love and companionship.

3. Mann Mera

Movie : Table No. 21

: Table No. 21 Music : Gajendra Verma

: Gajendra Verma Singer : Gajendra Verma

: Gajendra Verma Lyrics by: Aseem Ahmed Abbasee

Mann Mera stands out as one of the best love songs for anniversary celebration, perfectly encapsulating the essence of a passionate romance. Serenading your beloved with this enchanting melody is guaranteed to evoke profound joy, surpassing the impact of any material gift. Composed by Gajendra Verma, this mesmerizing song is picturized on Tina Desai and Rajeev Khandelwal in the movie Table No. 21

4. Tumho Dekho Naa

Movie : Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Music : Shankar Ehsaan Loy

: Shankar Ehsaan Loy Singer : Sonu Nigam & Alka Yagnik

: Sonu Nigam & Alka Yagnik Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Tumhi Dekho Na from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a romantic track that effortlessly touches the heart, no matter how many times you listen to it. Filmed on the iconic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, this song, beautifully sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik, is one of the best Bollywood songs for anniversary. Its soul-stirring melody and poignant lyrics make it an impeccable choice for an intimate evening with your better half, evoking profound emotions and unforgettable moments.

5. Muskurane Ki Wajah

Movie : CityLights

: CityLights Music : Jeet Gannguli

: Jeet Gannguli Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Rashmi Singh

Muskurane Ki Wajah from the movie CityLights stands out as a touching anniversary Bollywood song. Its heartfelt lyrics and emotive melody resonate with couples, symbolizing the unwavering support and comfort found in each other's presence during life's trials.

With Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa setting the vibe on screen, this love song for anniversary is like a cozy hug wrapped in a melody. So, why not sprinkle some musical magic on your special day and let this song do the talking?

6. Sukoon Mila

Movie : Mary Kom

: Mary Kom Music : Shivam

: Shivam Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Sandeep Singh

If you're on the hunt for the ideal song for anniversary video, Sukoon Mila from Mary Kom is an absolute gem. It's that kind of tune that effortlessly captures the essence of your love journey, beautifully translating your deepest emotions into words. With Priyanka Chopra and Darshan Kumar's heartfelt performances, this song adds a touch of magic to every precious moment you've shared.

7. Rab Ka Shukrana

Movie : Jannat 2

: Jannat 2 Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Mohit Chauhan

: Mohit Chauhan Lyrics by: Sanjay Masoomm

If you're searching for a way to express gratitude for your partner's presence in your life through a marriage anniversary song, look no further than Rab Ka Shukrana. This beautiful track, featured in the movie Jannat 2 and picturized on Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta, perfectly captures the sentiment of thankfulness and appreciation

8. Hasi Ban Gaye

Movie : Hamari Adhuri Kahani

: Hamari Adhuri Kahani Music : Ami Mishra

: Ami Mishra Singer : Ami Mishra

: Ami Mishra Lyrics by: Kunaal Vermaa

Hasi Ban Gaye from the movie Hamari Adhuri Kahani is undeniably one of the best anniversary songs for couples. Its melodious tune and heartfelt lyrics make it a perfect choice to convey your love and affection to your partner on your special day. Whether you're celebrating one year or many years together, Hasi Ban Gaye beautifully captures the essence of love and companionship, making it a timeless ode to your relationship.

9. Humein Tumse Pyar

Movie : Kudrat

: Kudrat Music : R.D Burman

: R.D Burman Singer : Kishore Kumar

: Kishore Kumar Lyrics by: Majrooh Sultanpuri

If you're still searching for the perfect wedding anniversary song, look no further than Humein Tumse Pyar Kitna." This timeless classic, sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar with music by R.D. Burman, has been an enduring love anthem for generations of lovebirds. Featured in the movie Kudrat, the song beautifully captures the depth of love and longing between two souls.

10. Kasam Ki Kasam

Movie : Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoo

: Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoo Music : Anu Malik

: Anu Malik Singer : K.S.Chitra, Shaan

: K.S.Chitra, Shaan Lyrics by: Dev Kohili

Kasam Ki Kasam is undeniably one of the best songs for a wedding anniversary celebration. Its soft and meaningful melody has the power to touch hearts and evoke deep emotions. Featured in the movie Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, the song is picturized on Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan, adding to its charm and appeal.