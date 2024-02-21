Darshan hurls abuse at Roberrt film producer Umapathy; What is the controversy all about?

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Kaatera was a success at the box office, and recently completed its 50th-day run in theatres. To celebrate the same, the entire team of Kaatera, including Darshan, director Tharun Sudhir, and producer Rockline Venkatesh attended the event.

At the event, while speaking about Kaatera, Darshan hurled abuses at Roberrt film producer. Roughly translating Darshan’s speech, he said “I need to make some clarifications. Some people came out saying that they gave the title Kaatera, and they initiated the story.”

Actor Darshan hurls abuse at Roberrt producer Umapathy

Darshan then hurled slur words at the said person and continued, “Let us not talk about giving and taking, because it was us who gave you the film Roberrt. Moreover, you claim that your judgment is so good, right? Then why didn’t you produce Kaatera, why didn’t you make the film? I was the one who gave the title ‘Kaatera’.”

The actor then proceeded to call the director of Madhagaja, Mahesh Kumar, and also Kaatera director Tharun Sudhir onto the stage to issue clarifications regarding the same. Both the directors agreed that the title of Kaatera was given by Darshan.

The actor then put an end to his speech by saying, “Why do you want to unnecessarily mess with us? Wherever you are, stay there happily.”

After the videos of the event surfaced online, Roberrt producer Umapathy interacted with the media, confirming that the person Darshan hurled slurs at was him indeed.

Producer Umapathy responds to Darshan’s statements

Speaking to multiple media channels, defending himself, Umapathy said that the title of Kaatera was indeed registered by him, and was given to Darshan in exchange for the title ‘Madhagaja’.

In confirmation of the same, the Kannada Film Chamber President NM Suresh has clarified that the title Kaatera was first registered in 2017 by Umapathy under his banner. Only later in 2022, the title was given to Rockline Venkatesh.

Further speaking about his film with Darshan, Roberrt, Umapathy mentioned how the box office collections posted by Darshan and his team were bogus. Roughly translating the producer’s statement, “I challenge them to show the collections of 100 crores, 200 crores. Only I know how much loss I have incurred. They told me to release the film in Andhra Pradesh, and I invested crores of money and made back only 16 lakhs. Who suffered? They did not suffer, only my home is in ruins.”

Adding on, Umapathy said, “In fact during COVID-19, Amazon Prime offered me a large sum of money for the film, but Darshan and the team did not agree to it. I was forced to release the film in theatres. Because of that, I have suffered a loss of 13 crores.”

