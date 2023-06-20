EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde opts out of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram – Here’s why

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s next, Guntur Kaaram, has been hitting the headlines consistently for varied reasons over the last few months. There have been changes in the release date, the film’s script, and also the music director. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the leading lady of Guntur Kaaram has decided to take a backseat from the film. A source close to the development informs that Pooja Hegde has decided to opt-out from the film.

Guntur Kaaram to undergo a change in cast as Pooja Hegde opts out

“The shooting timelines of Guntur Kaaram kept on changing. The team was shooting for some sequences, deciding one timeframe for the next schedule but that’s delayed again due to varied issues. Some of the portions already shot were getting into the reshoot mode. There were also changes in the script at regular intervals, which resulted in multiple other people also backing out. After several contemplations on what to do, Pooja Hegde has decided to part ways citing date issues,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Pooja is committed to doing multiple other films in the timeframe of June to December, and choosing to go ahead with Guntur Kaaram might hamper her schedules of other films. “She was not happy with how things were proceeding and put forth her plight with the producers and director before moving out. Pooja will now shift her base to doing other films in Telugu and Hindi,” the source added. Apart from Pooja, music director Thaman is also no longer associated with the film and the buzz indicates that the team is on the verge of having Anirudh on board.

Trivikram and Allu Arjun to reunite; Announcement soon

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Trivikram are reuniting on a solid entertainer later this year, the announcement of which will be made soon. The duo has previously worked together on the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. The Trivikram film is expected to be Allu Arjun's next after Pushpa 2

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in talks for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Next