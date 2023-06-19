EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in talks for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Next

The post-pandemic world seems to be the era of collaborations as we are seeing actors from across generations coming together for creating a unique cinematic experience for the audience. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani have come together for the YRF Spy Universe, whereas Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh have collaborated for the Cop Universe. There’s Jee Le Zara also in the making with three prominent female stars of the Hindi Film Industry, which includes Alia Bhatt among others.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in talks with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani

And now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Excel Entertainment is planning to make another big-ticket film that will be helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. According to sources close to the development, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is in talks with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani for a feature film. “Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has signed on with Excel Entertainment for a feature film. Over the last 2 years, Ashwiny has developed multiple subjects and two of those are already locked to be made with Excel Entertainment and Balaji Entertainment respectively. For the Excel Entertainment Production, Ashwiny has initiated a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Both the actresses have shown interest in the subject,” revealed a source close to the development.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani yet to sign the dotted lines

The source further added that both Kareena and Kiara are excited for the film but are yet to hear the final screenplay draft. “The two will take a call once they hear the complete script, however, they are excited by the idea of thing collaboration, as the script warrants the presence of the two,” the source added. Apart from the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari film, both Kareena and Kiara are talking for multiple other films.

Kareena is presently working on films in varied spaces from The Crew to Hansal Mehta’s Next and a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh based on Devotion of Suspect X. Kiara, on the other hand, has Satya Prem Ki Katha up for release next followed by Game Changer with Ram Charan and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

