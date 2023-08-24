EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa producer Naveen on Allu Arjun becoming first Telugu actor in 69 years to win National Award

The 69th National Film Awards has turned out to be a momentous occasion for Allu Arjun and his fans. The Telugu actor turned Pan-India star has won 'Best Actor' awards for his role in Pushpa: The Rise. Interestingly, he is the first Telugu actor, in 69 years to win a National Award in the 'Best Actor' category. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Naveen Yerneni, the producer of Pushpa: The Rise, who played a crucial role in bringing this big-budget project to life, expressed his happiness on Allu Arjun's big win.

Speaking to Pinkvilla over a phone call, producer Naveen Yerneni said, "I am so happy, feels extraordinary. It's the first time a Telugu hero got this award in the past 69 years. We are so happy and so proud of our hero Allu Arjun Garu, and I am so happy that it happened in our film Pushpa." Allu Arjun's National Film Awards win was celebrated with much fanfare, not only by his fans but also by director Sukumar and his father Allu Aravind.

The makers of the film posted a video of Allu Arjun and Sukumar hugging each other as they celebrate the actor's big win. Also seen in the video are Allu Arjun's father Aravind, his wife Sneha, and kids Arha and Ayaan. Meanwhile, social media platforms were abuzz with congratulatory messages and heartfelt expressions of admiration for Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun celebrates big win with Pushpa makers at his home

Mythri Movie Makers's Uppena also won the 'Best Feature Film in Telugu' at the 69th National Awards. Written and directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, Uppena is a story of Aasirvadham, a fisherman, who falls in love with Sangeetha. Panja Vaisshnav Tej is seen as Aasirvadham and Krithi Shetty as Sangeetha in the romantic drama. Uppena also has Vijay Sethupathi in a special role.