EXCLUSIVE: Rakshit Shetty on 777 Charlie, Seven Odds and more: Good films can’t come out without good writers

After delivering a string of memorable films like Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Kirk Party, and Avane Srimannaryana among others, Rakshit Shetty’s next is 777 Charlie, which showcases the selfless bond of humans and dogs. The actor plays an introvert character of Dharma in the film, whose life changes after he meets a dog, Charlie. “It’s about a character, whose life revolves around cigarettes, beer, factory and home. He doesn’t have any friends, and prefers to not speak to anyone in his neighbourhood,” Rakshit informs and adds, “He doesn’t like dogs as well and there's a backstory to it. Now, a naughty dog comes into his life out of nowhere and that’s when Dharma’s perspective towards life changes.”

The actor reveals that the Kiranraj K directorial is a journey of transformation. “For certain reasons, Dharma decides to take the dog on a bike trip to Kashmir. The journey from Mysore to Kashmir results in him exploring place and life,” he smiles, adding further that they are looking to release the film in the September – October window. “It depends on how theatres open up. But we are positive about bringing it in September.” It’s gearing up for a release in Hindi as well, and till date, it’s only the action genre that has crossed the barriers.

In this film, the people might not know me, but there’s a dog too. And the dog is already a star. There are animal lovers across the world and I am sure, when we release the trailer, the audience will get to see the canvas too. Rakshit Shetty

Ask about the decision to release a slice of life film in the Northern belt and Rakshit replies, “You need a star to take a film to the Pan-Indian audience, especially in the North. In this film, the people might not know me, but there’s a dog too. And the dog is already a star. There are animal lovers across the world and I am sure, when we release the trailer, the audience will get to see the canvas too. It’s a huge film and there is potential to do well in North India too.” He believes that a film like this cannot be remade in any language. “We can’t sell the remake rights as it can’t be made again. This isn't Bahubali, and hence, no star would come forward and give 150 days for a film like this. But the subject requires 150 days. Our first idea was to complete the shoot in 70 days, but then, it became 100, 120 and finally, got completed in 150 days. We want this story to reach everywhere,” he sighs.

The film is presented by Malayalam actor, Prithivraj in Kerala, whereas acclaimed director, Karthik Subbaraj has come on board the presenter in Tamil Nadu. Rakshit states that they are looking for someone to come aboard and present the film in Hindi and Telugu too. “We don’t want someone to just distribute the film, take his cut and go away. We want someone who believes in the project and makes sure it reaches out to the people. We have some calls from the Telugu and Hindi industry, but we want to explore all options and then see who is the right choice.”

I wanted the writers to get good exposure and that’s how Seven Odds was formed. Script is the foundation for any film. Rakshit Shetty

Rakshit also mentors a team of writers, called Seven Odds. The actor turned director insists that good writers are a key to success. “I always wanted to develop a team of writers in Karnataka because we have been doing a lot of remakes. I wanted the writers to get good exposure and that’s how Seven Odds was formed. Script is the foundation for any film. Good films can’t come out without good writers. Being a part of this industry, I wanted to develop writers and get them recognised. The idea was to create a platform that leads to a brand and faith he will come up with a good story,” he explains.

He signs off saying that everyone from the team of Seven Odds are not individually working on their own scripts. “I want them to write their own films, and I will produce them under my banner. I will write a few films on my own now and then probably bring in a new-writers in Seven Odds. Right now, all my writers are working on their own films,” he concludes.

