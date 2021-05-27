EXCLUSIVE: South actors, Satyadev and Nassar come on board Akshay Kumar's action adventure, Ram Setu

Ram Setu is expected to go on floors in Mumbai once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. The film is gearing up for a Diwali 2022 opening. Details

is the busiest man of Bollywood, flooded with offers and commitments. In-fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the pandemic has taken the maximum hit on him in the industry, with as many as 9 confirmed projects stuck in the making. With unlock provisions expected to be announced in Maharashtra soon, the Khiladi is expected to get back on the sets with the Abhishek Sharma directed Ram Setu, an epic action adventure produced by Vikram Malhotra and Aruna Bhatia with Lyca and Amazon. The film features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead.

And Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on the casting of this film. The veteran actor, Nassar and the upcoming star, Satyadev have come om board this action-packed adventure. “Ram Setu is among the most ambitious films of and the team is going all out to ensure an able cast on board the film. The two south names have signed on to play key roles in Ram Setu, and will start shooting with Akshay soon. While the details of their character have been kept under wraps, but it’s said to be a well meaty and well sketched role,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea is to make the story reach every territory of India.

Interestingly, Nassar has worked with Akshay previously on Rowdy Rathore, whereas this will be a first time collaboration of AK with Satyadev. In Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar plays the role of an archaeologist, who is on the mission to prove if it’s a myth or reality. The narrative according to insiders has ample of adventure and it falls in a genre that has not been explored before in Bollywood. “It’s going to be an extensive multi location schedule for Ram Setu, in India and Sri Lanka. After wrapping up the shoot, even the post-production will take time as the story demands use of visual effects. The makers are targeting a Diwali 2022 opening,” the source concluded.

Apart from Ram Setu, the other Akshay films confirmed to release in next 16 months include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Bachchan Pandey. The actor is in talks for many more scripts, and one can expect at-least 2 more films to release in this window. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusives on Akshay Kumar.

