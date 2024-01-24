Aavesham Teaser OUT: Fahadh Faasil re-introduced as massy goon Ranga

Fahadh Faasil is set to bring back his charismatic appearance and talent on the big screen with his next film Aavesham starring as a local goon called Ranga.

The film directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan is said to be a comedy flick which is a spin-off of his first film and is now officially slated to release in theaters on 11th April 2024.

Check out the official teaser of Aavesham

The teaser showcases a trio of college kids coming and inquiring about the adventures of the local goon Ranga who is an infamous personality around there, holding a grand image of being a massy character.

The trio hears stories about him and wishes to get on his good side to have local support for them, this turns the film into a black humor flick with a gangster background.

Besides Fahadh Faasil, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty. The film's music is composed by Sushin Shyam with Sameer Thahir handling the camera and Vivek Harshan editing the film.

Anwar Rasheed's production company, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, is financing the film, with Nazriya Nazim serving as the co-producer. In a previous interview, actor Chemban Vinod disclosed that the movie is a spin-off of his character Sayeed from Romancham.

The film’s storyline is said to be inspired by director Jithu Madhavan's own experience getting into trouble as a student in Bengaluru years ago. Basing the film on this real-life incident from his past adds an authentic slice-of-life element to the coming-of-age narrative.

Fahadh Faasil Workfront

Fahadh Faasil is playing key roles in various films that are set to arrive this year. One of the most highly anticipated movies in his lineup is Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, where Fahadh plays the main villain and will be reprising his role from the first installment.

In addition, Fahadh is set to star alongside Vadivelu once again after their previous film Maamannan. The film titled Maareesan is said to be a road trip movie. Additionally, he is anticipated to take on the lead role in the film Hanuman Gear and has a significant part in the Rajinikanth starrer, Vettaiyan.

