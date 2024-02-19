Fun Fact: Did you know Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was initially planned as a web series?

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, helmed by Sukumar, is perhaps the most anticipated film to come out in 2024. The makers of the film have already revealed that the action entertainer will hit the silver screens on Independence Day, this year.

Beyond the commercial aspect, the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise was a critical success and earned Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad National Awards for their contribution to the film as well.

But, did you know that before commencing Pushpa as a film it was supposed to be made as a web series?

Pushpa was a full-fledged web series?

A throwback video has surfaced online in which Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and the captain of the ship, Sukumar are seen having a conversation at some chat show. In the video, Sukumar said that earlier we decided to make Pushpa as a web series as it has a lot of characters in the story but later decided to go on with a complete film to give the audience a never before experience.

Earlier, fans have also speculated that the Sukumar directorial will be up with the most prominent suggestion being Pushpa 3: The Roar. However, as per reports, the title that is making rounds on social media is not the final or even real title of the third part. But after knowing that it could have become a potential web series Pushpa seems to be an unending franchise with multiple sequels.

More about the Pushpa franchise so far

Pushpa: The Rise, the first part of the franchise, came out in 2021, at a time when people were reluctant to go to the theaters owing to the pandemic. However, the film was a blockbuster hit and can be credited with bringing the audience back to the silver screen.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sukumar, after the Arya franchise and Pushpa: The Rise. It features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

About Allu Arjun’s visit to Germany

The actor was seen jetting off to Germany on February 15, where his 2021 action entertainer Pushpa was screened. Allu Arjun was invited to represent Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlinale or the Berlin Film Festival. The actor also attended a special screening of Pushpa: The Rise and was felicitated at the Indian Pavilion of the festival.

Speaking at the event, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor opened up about his visions and ambitions for Indian cinema in the upcoming years. He further spoke about his plans to have Pushpa as a franchise and hinted at the possibility of a Pushpa 3, after Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is currently in the production stage.

