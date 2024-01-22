The Greatest Of All Time stunt master spills the beans on Thalapathy Vijay starrer

The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is one of the most anticipated films of this year with the actor joining hands with Venkat Prabhu for the very first time.

In a recent interview with Cineulagam, the film’s action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan, the stunt master revealed that people know what Venkat Prabhu’s style is but this time it will be an even more emotional drama film with it also being an action-oriented film.

The stunt master also added that the film is technically strong and is shaping up as they expected.

Stunt master Dhilip Subbarayan about Thalapathy Vijay’s G.O.A.T

The stunt master also added that he is not currently engaged in any other film considering how this film itself needs 90 days of back-to-back small action shoots and has to plan them accordingly.

Moreover, he added that the poster which was released back on Pongal serves as a big action block in the film and was not edited just for the sake of a poster.

More about The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T)

The initial rumor around the movie was that The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) would be a remake of the Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt film Looper, which was released back in 2012.

Along with that, it was also speculated by the new looks from the movie that the Vijay starrer is the remake of Will Smith-Ang Lee movie Gemini Man.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film also has Venkat Prabhu’s constant collaborators like his brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash, and Ajay Raj.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film with Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen handling the camera and editing.

