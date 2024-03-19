Game Changer: Release of Ram Charan-Shankar film to be on THIS OTT platform

Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role with director Shankar helming the project is currently undergoing production works and is expected to release later this year.

As of now, even though the official theatrical release date of the film is yet to come out, the film has been announced to arrive on Amazon Prime Video once it is released in theaters. The official announcement came from Prime Video’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, which reads “An honest IAS officer battles political corruption through fair elections to change the game of governance. #GameChanger available post-theatrical release.”

Check out the official X post by Amazon Prime Video

Game Changer’s set photos also went viral recently when the team had been shooting in Vizag, which garnered a huge amount of attraction on social media. The pictures showcased Ram Charan sporting an executive clean-shaven look with a thick mustache while Kiara graced the sets in her stunning saree avatar.

Ram Charan plays the central role of Ram Madan, an IAS officer, while Kiara Advani portrays his love interest and fellow IAS officer in a compelling storyline featuring the corrupt figures in a functioning society that disrupts the political system. It has also been reported that Kiara’s character in the film goes beyond just the purpose of a love interest and dance like in usual commercial films but offers much to the screenplay’s growth.

Advertisement

More about Game Changer

Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles also has an ensemble cast of actors including Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Nassar, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by Shankar in his maiden Telugu directorial with a screenplay penned by him based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film’s music is composed by Thaman with speculations being raised that the film’s first single which was delayed earlier might be released on Ram Charan’s birthday on 27th March.

Moreover, the film is expected to release later this year with Shankar also planning to release Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead role this year as well.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli drops exciting hints about Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer RRR sequel during special screening in Japan