SS Rajamouli drops exciting hints about Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer RRR sequel during special screening in Japan

SS Rajamouli attended a grand special screening of his 2022 blockbuster RRR in Japan on March 18. The director received immense love and warm hospitality from his fans who were present there to meet the ace director and congratulate him for giving them an unexpected cinematic visual treat.

During the ongoing event, Rajamouli had a meet and greet session with his beloved fans in which many asked questions related to his upcoming venture. Now, a video has surfaced online from the event in which Rajamouli has spoken about a possible sequel of RRR.

Rajamouli drops an exciting hint

In the viral video, while answering audience questions he said RRR 2, and soon everyone started clapping and reacting joyously. Later, Rajamouli said, “I have ideas but I can't share with you at this point of time.” This more or less officially confirms that the highly-anticipated sequel is officially in the pipeline with SS Rajamouli at the helm. However, further details are awaited on the project.

More about RRR screening

The supporters of Team RRR felt heartbroken when their meet-and-greet event in Japan in October 2022 was canceled owing to pandemic restrictions. However, the team developed a unique solution for their devoted fans. On March 18, 2024, a special screening of the highly awaited film RRR took place, followed by an interactive session in which fans got the opportunity to speak with the acclaimed director SS Rajamouli himself.

SS Rajamouli addressed the audience following the screening of the film, discussing his next project with Mahesh Babu. He confirmed that the script was ready and they were now working on post-production. Rajamouli mentioned that casting decisions were still pending, with only the main character being decided. The crowd erupted in applause at the mention of Mahesh Babu.

More about Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR

The historical drama is a fictional tale that takes place in the 1920s, focusing on the courageous freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR portray these iconic figures. The movie first premiered in India on March 25, 2022, before reaching audiences in Japan and the United States. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris all delivered outstanding performances in the film. D. V. V. Danayya from DVV Entertainment served as the producer.

