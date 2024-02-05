HanuMan actor Teja Sajja REVEALS he rejected 75 films in two years; here’s why

Teja Sajja is currently basking in the success of his latest film, HanuMan, which is helmed by Prasanth Varma. The superhero flick was released on January 12, on the occasion of Sankranti, and has been a blockbuster hit.

Owing to the massive success of the film, the makers also held a gratitude meeting on January 27, which was attended by the cast and crew of the film. In the latest update, actor Teja Sajja revealed in a recent interview that he rejected around 70-75 films over a span of two and a half years to focus on HanuMan.

Teja Sajja reveals he performed all stunts in HanuMan

Speaking with 123telugu, the actor revealed that over the course of two and a half years, he rejected around 75 films to focus on HanuMan. Interestingly, the actor also mentioned that around 15 of those projects had a lot of potential as well.

The Zombie Reddy actor also revealed that he did close to 25 screen tests for the superhero movie. Usually, actors perform two or three screen tests for a particular movie. However, Teja Sajja went well beyond that number for HanuMan. Further, he also revealed that all the stunts in the film were performed by him, without a body double or the help of VFX. Additionally, he also mentioned that he learned to scuba dive for the underwater sequences in HanuMan, which acts as a testament to the actor’s dedication.

More about HanuMan

HanuMan marks the second collaboration between Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja after the 2021 action comedy film Zombie Reddy. The film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and many more in prominent roles.

The film is set in the fictional world of Anjanadri, and focuses on the journey of a petty thief, named Hanumanthu, who stumbles upon a gem that gives him the powers of Lord Hanuman. What he does with it, and the problems he faces form the crux of the story.

During the film’s gratitude meeting, director Prasanth Varma thanked Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja for agreeing to voice the character of Koti, a monkey. He further mentioned that he had an idea for a superhero film in mind, for which the Tiger Nageswara Rao actor would be a perfect fit. HanuMan has been bankrolled by Primeshow Entertainment. Dasaradhi Sivendra cranks the film’s camera while Sai Babu Talari takes care of its editing. HanuMan ended with the promise of a sequel, titled Jai HanuMan.

