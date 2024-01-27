Hanuman director Prasanth Varma opens up about his cinematic universe; reveals he wants THIS actor to join it

Prasanth Varma is currently basking in the success of his latest film, HanuMan, which features Teja Sajja in the lead role. The superhero flick was released on January 12th, on the occasion of Sankranti, and has been a blockbuster hit.

Owing to the film’s massive success, the makers of the movie recently announced that a gratitude meeting for the film will be held on January 27th Saturday, which will be attended by the major cast and crew of the film. In the latest update, director Prasanth Varma opened up about his future plans with the cinematic universe and mentioned that he had a story with Ravi Teja as the lead in his mind.

Prasanth Varma reveals plans with Ravi Teja

Talking in the gratitude meet, the filmmaker thanked every member of the cast and crew of the film. He also thanked Ravi Teja, who voiced the character of a monkey named Koti. He further mentioned that when he approached Ravi Teja for the voice-over role, the actor agreed without any hesitations.

Additionally, Prasanth Varma also mentioned that he has an idea in mind, for which he feels Ravi Teja would be a perfect fit. This means, that if all goes according to plan, then Ravi Teja will be a part of the highly anticipated Prasanth Varma cinematic universe.

More about HanuMan

HanuMan marks the second collaboration between Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja after the 2021 film Zombie Reddy. The film also features an ensemble cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Rai, and many more in prominent roles.

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, the film focuses on the journey of a petty thief, named Hanumanthu, who due to circumstances comes across a gem that gives him the power of Lord Hanuman. What he does with it and the problems he faces form the plot of the film.

The film was bankrolled by Kandagatla Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment. Dasaradhi Sivendra has cranked the camera for the film while Sai Babu Talari has taken care of its editing. The film ended with the promise of a sequel, by the name of Jai Hanuman.

