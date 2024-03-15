Mission: Chapter l OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Arun Vijay starring thriller-drama

Tamil industry's most-awaited film Mission: Chapter l is one of the most sensational films that was released in early 2024. The Arun Vijay starrer showcased the quality of well-made thriller cinema in the best manner.

Despite one of the most crucial clashes on the occasion of Sankranti at the box office, the Nimisha Sajayan starters managed to pull off the impossible and garnered praiseworthy responses from audiences and critics. Now, in a recent update Mission: Chapter l is all set for its grand OTT release.

Mission: Chapter l to premiere on Prime Video

Mission: Chapter l is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in a Tamil language along with English subtitles added to it. To make this grand announcement official Arun took to his X platform and shared a movie poster along with a caption that read, ”Finally!!

The wait is over!! The adrenaline-packed action family entertainer #MissionChapter1 is now ready to stream!! Premiering on March 15th in @PrimeVideoIN”.

After Arun's post went viral several fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement regarding this film’s OTT release. A user wrote, “Very nice picture poster of movie and congratulations to whole team who works for the movie now streaming on Prime Video wish you a best wishes from an auto driver Chennai”, while another one expressed joy and wrote,’’Super bro congratulations... It will be in trending for sure. A very good movie. I thoroughly enjoy it”.

Advertisement

More about Mission: Chapter I

The film follows the protagonist as he travels to London to ensure that his daughter, Iyal, receives vital surgery. However, his excursion takes an unexpected turn when a group of thugs steal his cash, leading him to confront them. Unfortunately, throughout the process, he accidentally knocks down a police officer and is then sent to prison for a long time. Will he be able to meet his daughter again and complete her daughter's surgery part to save her life? The latter part of the film also reveals an unexpected twist that is worth it for you to watch this high-level action thriller.

Apart from Arun, the film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Amy Jackson, Nimisha Sajayan, Abi Hassan, Bharat Bopanna, Iyal and others in pivotal roles. The film was bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions along with Shri Shirdi Sai Movies, New March Fast Pictures, and Aspen Film Productions in a joint venture. The music department was helmed under the command of G.V Prakash Kumar.

Watch Mission: Chapter 1 official trailer

Arun Vijay's upcoming films

Apart from Mission: Chapter I, the Thadam star will also feature in an upcoming action-thriller titled Vanangaan, helmed by Pisaasu fame director Bala. The film stars Roshni Prakash as a lead star opposite Arun Vijay while the flick is bankrolled by Bala under the banner of his own production house B. Studios along with Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions in a joint venture. The film's release date has yet to be unveiled by the makers.

Arun will also feature in one of the most highly anticipated projects titled Borrder helmed by director Aravind Chandrashekhar. Meanwhile, there is no update available on this upcoming film.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar's next titled Good Bad Ugly; filming starts in June