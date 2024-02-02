Here’s how Thalapathy Vijay’s fans reacted to actor’s entry into Tamil Nadu politics

Thalapathy Vijay officially announces political entry

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, better known by his stage name Thalapathy Vijay, has officially announced his entry into the world of Tamil Nadu politics, with his party Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam. The actor is set to contest in the 2026 Legislative Assembly Elections.

This has been a long-coming announcement from the actor and with an official announcement made, let us take a look at how fans of Thalapathy Vijay have received this groundbreaking news by looking at 8 such tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay fans react to the actor’s political entry with the Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam party

Just minutes after the announcement, the celebrations were underway in Tamil Nadu, as if fans were just waiting for an indication from their star. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay celebrated this announcement by bursting crackers as can be seen from this tweet below.

A user wrote in his tweet, “Va Thalaivaaaaa (Come Thalaivaaaa) He is coming to conquer”

Roughly translating this user’s tweet: “ Me and my family will vote for you Anna. I am a proud fan. You have left your acting career at your peak to help the people of Tamil Nadu, for that alone, I will support you for a lifetime.”

In another tweet, a fan expressed his pride as well as his nervousness as his favorite star embarks on his political journey. Read the emotional tweet below:

In the tweet below, a fan expressed the journey of Thalapathy Vijay from being known as Joseph Vijay to now President Vijay.

Speaking about the actor’s decision, another user tweeted, “Heartbreaking, in his peak time he left his acting career.”

Amidst all the appreciation came a funny yet thought-inducing tweet, where the user shared a meme regarding the situation of LCU, expanded as Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Will Thalapathy Vijay’s political commitments still give way to a possible film in the LCU? Only time will tell.

Thalapathy Vijay on the work front

Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in a film titled GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. After this, the actor is rumored to do another film, tentatively titled Thalapathy69, before calling it quits to his acting career.

