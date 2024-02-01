When Samantha Ruth Prabhu was awestruck by Thalapathy Vijay's dancing skills; says he didn't break a sweat

Without a doubt Samantha is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry today. The actress, who made her debut in 2010, is known for her ability to portray a myriad of emotions on screen with effortless ease.

Over the course of time, the actress has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in the film industry, including Suriya, Chiyaan Vikram, Vijay Deverakonda and many more. Samantha has also appeared thrice alongside Thalapathy Vijay, namely in Kaththi, Theri and Mersal. In an old interview, the actress had revealed that she was awestruck by the Leo actor’s ability to dance.

Samantha reveals Thalapathy Vijay barely practices his dance

Talking in the interview, Samantha revealed that Vijay barely practices the steps before the shoot, however he nails it when the time comes. She also mentioned that the actor does not break a sweat and can dance effortlessly.

Furthermore, Samantha also mentioned that while she struggled to keep a balance between her facial expressions and body movements, it came naturally to the Bigil actor. While she was conscious of how her facial expressions would look on screen, the actor somehow manages to keep a pleasant face while dancing.

Collaborations of Samantha and Vijay

As mentioned earlier, Samantha and Vijay have shared screen space thrice. The first time was in the 2014 action drama film Kaththi, helmed by AR Murugadoss. The film received widespread acclaim at the time of release, and the chemistry between the two actors received a special mention as well.

Advertisement

The chemistry was soon carried forward into the 2016 film Theri, which was Atlee’s second directorial venture after the Nayanthara starrer Raja Rani. Although the film received mixed responses, the performances in the film were highly praised. Atlee also had the same pair as the lead couple in his 2017 action thriller film Mersal.

On the workfront

Samantha who was last seen in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of the American web-series Citadel, helmed by the director duo Raj & Dk. This also marks the actress’ second collaboration with the directors after The Family Man Season 2. Recently, Samantha revealed via social media that she had begun dubbing for the show.

As for Thalapathy Vijay, he is currently filming for his next with Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time or GOAT for short. The film features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu and many more in prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for the film.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan drop PICS with Raj & DK; ‘Finally we got to watch something’