Did you know Dhanush and GV Prakash did not speak with each other for 6 years? Here’s why

People who have watched Tamil cinema since the early 2000s, know how Dhanush and GV Prakash’s combo made a magical viewing experience in films. Now, it was recently revealed by the composer himself how he and the Asuran actor did not talk to each other for 6 years.

In a recent video of VJ Siddhu vlogs, GV Prakash Kumar was seen promoting his next film Kalvan. During the same, the actor-composer was asked about his relationship and friendship with Dhanush to which he said, “A friend is like someone who stands by us like a pillar, whenever we run into problems and we’re always pillars like that. When we really need each other we’ll be there for each other.”

GV Prakash on his friendship with Dhanush

GV Prakash Kumar was further asked about the supposed fight both of them had, to which the composer said, “If you’re friends, how would you behave with each other? A true friendship means there will be fights and after that, there will be an understanding too. So we didn’t speak for like six years, but after that, we became really good friends.”

For those unaware, the combo of films between GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush started way back in 2007 with the Vetrimaaran debut film, Polladhavan. The combination further went on in films like Aadukalam, Mayakkam Enna, Asuran to the very recent Captain Miller.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is currently working on his next film, Kubera which is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is speculated to be undershoot in Hyderabad as of now, with the actor arriving in the city yesterday. The film also features an exciting cast of actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Furthermore, Dhanush is also roped in to play the leading role in musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s biographical film. The film is set to be directed by Captain Miller’s Arun Matheswaran with the legend himself expected to compose the tracks.

