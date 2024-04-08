Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have filed for divorce at Chennai Family Court: Reports

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush have grabbed headlines ever since the couple announced their separation in 2022. Now, as per reports, it is being said that the couple has filed for divorce in Chennai family court.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush file for divorce

As per the report by India Today, The couple has filed the petition under Section 13-B which is termed as divorce by mutual consent. However, the couple or their family members have not announced it officially. However, the news of their mutual divorce has already started doing the rounds on social media.

More about Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush

Dhanush married Aishwaryaa, the daughter of renowned actor Rajinikanth, in 2004. They have two sons, Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010. Following the announcement of their separation, they were seen attending their son's school functions.

The duo shared a collaborative post on Instagram in January 2022 as they announced their separation from each other.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's upcoming works

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made her directorial comeback after 8 years with Vishnu Vishal-Vikranth starrer sports drama titled Lal Salaam. The film also featured Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's father Thalaivar Rajinikanth in a cameo appearance as Moideen Bhai. The sports drama flick was released theatrically on February 9, 2024, and received mixed response from cinema lovers.

Dhanush's upcoming works

Dhanush was last seen in period drama thriller Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The plot revolves around Analeesan, also known as Eesan (played by Dhanush). He joins the British Indian Army for the sole reason of acquiring respect.

Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many other actors played key roles in the film. Sendhil and Arun Thyagarajan produced the film under the label of Sathya Jyothi Films, and GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.

Dhanush is currently gearing up for his directorial venture titled Raayan which is touted to be a high-octane action thriller. Apart from Raayan, Dhanush has joined forces with director Sekhar Kammula for a thriller drama titled Kubera. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna in crucial roles.

Dhanush will also feature in musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja's biopic titled Ilaiyaraaja, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The music maestro will himself compose the film's music and the upcoming film is bankrolled in a joint venture by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.