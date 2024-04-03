Dhanush sports casual style in all-black outfit as he arrives at Hyderabad airport; VIDEO

Dhanush who is currently filming his next film Kubera with director Sekhar Kammula was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport. The actor was seen exiting the airport in a casual and laid-back look as he landed.

The Raanjhanaa actor was seen arriving at the Hyderabad airport wearing a black long t-shirt along with black pants. The actor also sported a black colored baseball cap which went well with his pair of white shoes and plain white mask.

Check out Dhanush’s video at Hyderabad airport

Coming to the latest updates about Dhanush’s work front, it was recently announced that the actor is all set to portray the role of musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The biographical film starring the actor in the lead role was announced a few weeks ago with Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran helming the project.

The inaugural event of the film was graced by Kamal Haasan the chief guest, which also followed the speculations that the legendary actor might be penning the screenplay of the film. Moreover, it is also expected that Ilaiyaraaja might himself be composing the tracks for the film.

Interestingly, in the same event, we also saw Dhanush speaking a few words about the project where he conveyed how he actually manifested to play the legend’s role. He further also revealed how he wants to portray superstar Rajinikanth as well one day.

Dhanush’s professional lineups

Other than the recently announced Ilaiyaraaja biopic, Dhanush is currently filming for his next film Kubera. The film directed by Sekhar Kammula also features Nagarjuna Akkineni in a prominent role with Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead.

The film is said to be a social drama with a first look that was released recently, showing Dhanush in the attire of a beggar. Furthermore, the actor is also set to present two of his directorial movies this year.

The first of them is Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) starring Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, V S Prince Ratan, and Pavish V, among others in key roles. The actor’s other directorial Raayan features himself in the lead role with actors Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Selvaraghavan, and many others joining them as well.

