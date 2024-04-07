Did Dhanush play cupid in bringing Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan together? Find out

It is no secret that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Nayanthara was the lead actress in the film and Vignesh Shivan was the director. But how did their initial meeting happen? Well, it was Dhanush who played cupid in bringing Nayan and Vignesh together.

Talking about the same, in a recent interview with Hello! India, the couple revealed that it was actually Dhanush who paved the way for their first meeting.

Dhanush’s contribution to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

Vignesh said, “Dhanush Sir made me narrate the story of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan to Nayan (Nayanthara). She liked it and once she came on board, I was able to convince Vijay Sethupathi. He was initially not keen on doing this film but he agreed once Nayanthara was on board. Due to Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, I got to spend a lot of time with her, and within a year we started dating.”

Dhanush produced Naanum Rowdy Dhaan under his production banner Wunderbar Films, paving the way for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s meeting. Vignesh also acted in a cameo role in Dhanush’s superhit film Velaiyilla Pattathari.

Speaking about their relationship, Nayanthara added that initially, the couple were just testing the waters to see if they were suitable for each other. According to the Jawan actress, the relationship was very organic, and after about three months, both of them knew that this was just it.

More about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had been dating for over six years before finally getting engaged in 2021. Subsequently, the couple got married on June 9, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram amidst the presence of celebrities like Rajinikanth Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith, and so on. In October 2022, the couple embraced the birth of their twin sons via surrogacy.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s divorce rumors

A couple of weeks ago, rumors emerged about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s divorce after Vignesh Shivan was removed from Nayanthara’s followers list. However, these rumors were quickly dismissed as some sort of a technical glitch and Vignesh was soon added back into the followers list. The couple were also seen in good spirits, as suggested by their posts on social media.

