Inside Rajinikanth's luxurious private jet getaway for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding; daughter Aishwarya shares PICS

A week ago, Jamnagar, Gujarat became the most talked-about place in India as it witnessed one of the biggest celebrations ever. The 3-day pre-wedding festivities turned out to be a star-studded one ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in July.

The event was attended by many renowned celebrities across the industries including Thalaivar Rajinikanth who graced the event with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Thalaivar and his beloved family attended the event on its last day which was followed by the Maha Aarti ceremony along with a Hastakshar ceremony. Later, after returning from the event Aishwarya shared her experience from the grand celebrations.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s heartwarming post for Mukesh and Nita Ambani

While returning from Jamnagar, Gujarat Aishwarya took a moment of joy and shared a heartwarming set of pictures from a recent trip along with a heartwarming caption that read, “Thank you to our most gracious hosts Nita aunty and Mukesh uncle..most magical pre wedding of dear #anantandradhika memorable and lovely weekend spent with appa and Amma ! #makingmemories #ambaniwedding".

In the pictures, Rajinikanth and his family were seen in delightful moments sharing glimpses from his private jet arrival to Jamnagar to the Maha Aarti ceremony which took place on the last day of pre-wedding festivities along with their royal stay. The picture also featured Thalaivar having a chit-chat with former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates. Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans took to Aishwarya’s comment section and showered praise and love for them. A fan wrote, “The Great Grand Thalaivar Super Star Rajinikant” while another one wrote, “Thalaivar is our pride”.

More about Aishwarya Rajinikanth

In a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, Aishwarya spoke about Rajinikanth's special cameo role in the film and about the criticism she received for her recently released film Lal Salaam. Aishwarya went on to say, "When we wrote the story, the character of Moideen Bhai was only there for 10 minutes."

She continued, "He was just another character in the film, like Senthil, Jeevithamma, or Kali. But when a superstar is brought in to play that character, we couldn't limit it to 10 minutes. Eventually, it became clear that the film revolved around Moideen Bhai, which was also appropriate. When an actor of that stature and image joins the project, circumstances necessitate that the film revolves around that figure."

Aishwarya also addressed the criticism raised at Lal Salaam, explaining that in the first half, she and the crew attempted a non-linear storytelling structure, but it did not fully engage the audience. She also claimed that two days before the film's premiere, they rearranged certain sequences to include Moideen Bhai in the first half, and she had requested an additional 20 minutes before the climax so that she could have included more gripping scenes to connect with the audience.

More about Lal Salaam

The plot revolves around two promising cricketers who share a particular connection of friendship, which causes major changes in their joyful and comfortable lives. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth played significant roles in the film, with Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah playing minor roles. Thalaivar Rajinikanth made a surprise cameo appearance in the film.

In addition, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev also made a cameo appearance in the sports drama. The film's technical crew featured soundtrack composer A R Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar, and it was produced by Subaskaran Allirajah through Lyca Productions.

