EXCLUSIVE: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 tentatively titled Hukum; Nelson to begin prep from June

In 2023, Rajinikanth created history with the release of the Nelson-directed Jailer, as the film ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films of Tamil Cinema. Over the last few months, there has been ample of speculations about the sequel to Jailer. Our sources independently confirmed that Nelson has been working on Jailer 2 ever since the release of Jailer in August last year. And now, we have another exclusive update for all the fans of Rajinikanth.

Jailer 2 first draft locked; Pre-production begins in June

According to sources close to the development, the first draft of Jailer 2 is locked and the team is very satisfied with the concept cracked by Nelson. “Nelson is invested in exploring more of Rajinikanth as Tiger aka. Muthuvel Pandian and has cracked a perfect sequel to take the story forward. His idea has got approval from Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures, and Nelson is now all set to start the pre-production work from June 2024,” revealed a source.

Jailer 2 or Hukum - Nelson contemplating on two titles

The source further added that the idea is to take the film on floors by the end of this year once Rajinikanth wraps up shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalaivar 171. “Jailer 2 will roll by end of this year/early 2025 depending on the time taken by Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next with Rajinikanth,” the source informed, adding further, “The film has been tentatively titled Hukum – a phrase that became synonymous to Rajinikanth after the release of Jailer. The makers are contemplating on two titles – Jailer 2 and Hukum – wherein most of the members are inclined towards the title Hukum.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently shot for the promo of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film, which is set to be announced in the next 10 days. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film begins in May/June 2024 and is touted to be the most exciting collaboration of Tamil Cinema. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

