WATCH: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's heartwarming video celebrating personal assistant's birthday on Thandel sets

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most celebrated actors currently present in the industry. The actor is known for his breakthrough performances and versatility which has always delighted and charmed fans. The Majili actor is also known for his generosity and humbleness which has made him fan-favourite among many.

Naga is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Thandel which also stars Sai Pallavi alongside him. Now in a recent update, a video has been circulating on social media from the sets of Thandel in which everyone is seen celebrating a birthday party.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi celebrate birthday of assistant

On March 10, a video surfaced online in which Naga Chaitanya was seen celebrating birthday of his assistant Konkipudi Venkatesh along with Sai Pallavi and director Chandoo Mondeti on the sets of Thandel.

In the video, Naga was seen feeding the cake to Venkatesh and smiling in front of the camera. Later, Sai Pallavi also joined in and happily fed the cake to Venkatesh and wished him a very happy birthday. Then Chandoo Mondeti came forward and gave his warm blessings to the assistant. After the cake ceremony, everyone happily posed for the cameras. Naga and Sai were seen in chequered shirts along with pants.

More about Thandel

Thandel is touted to be an action-packed drama set in the fishing community that draws inspiration from real-life incidents. This is director Chandoo Mondeti’s third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya following successful productions such as Premam and Savyasachi. Notably, Thandel is Naga Chaitanya's highest-budget film to date, produced by Geetha Arts. This is also Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's second collaboration; they previously worked together in Sekhar Kammula's renowned Love Story film.

Naga Chaitanya recently made his OTT debut in the mysterious horror web series Dhootha. The series, directed by Vikram K. Kumar, stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Pasupathi, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, and many more in key roles.

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming films

The Premam fame actor is currently gearing up for her high-octane thriller titled Amaran opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The film is about the courage and valor of the Late Major Mukund Varadarajan. Directed and written by Rajkumar Periyasamy, Amaran features a stellar cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, Shreekumar, and others. The film is being jointly bankrolled by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran.

There are also reports that Sai Pallavi will be part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. According to a Pinkvilla report from last year, filming for this project alongside Ranbir Kapoor is expected to commence in February 2024.

