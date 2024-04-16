Dwarakish passes away: Rajinikanth mourns loss of longtime dear friend, says 'He raised himself up to being...'

Superstar Rajinikanth took to social media to convey deep sorrow on the demise of veteran Kannada film icon Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, affectionately known as Dwarakish. Dwarakish, aged 81, passed away due to a heart failure. He leaves behind a legacy of starring in 100 films and producing and directing approximately 50 more.

“The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakesh is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones..”-Rajnikanth wrote in X.

Check Rajnikanth’s homage post in X for Dwarakish

Rajnikanth, one of Dwarakish's closest friends, mourned his passing and paid his heartfelt respects. Their bond dated back to the early days of Rajnikanth's career, where they shared the screen together.

Galate Samsara stands out as one of the memorable collaborations between Rajnikanth, Dwarakish, and the late Vishnuvardhan, where they shared the lead roles. This humorous film has achieved cult status within the Kannada film industry.

Today's big news saddened us deeply as we learned of the passing of Dwarakish. The esteemed actor was a prominent figure in Kannada comedy and played a significant role in promoting Kannada cinema. One notable effort was bringing Bollywood's Mukesh Kumar to sing a Kannada song, a move that highlighted his dedication to elevating the industry.

About Dwarakish

Dwarakrish was born in Mysuru in 1942. He finished a diploma in mechanical engineering and after his education alongside his brother, operated an automobile shop in Mysuru city. However, his true passion lay in the world of cinema and acting. In 1963, he made the bold decision to step away from business and pursue a career in film, using the connections of his maternal uncle, a film director in Kannada cinema.

In 1966, he ventured into film production, co-producing Mamatheya Bandhana under the banner of Thunga Pictures. However, it was his collaboration with his idol, Dr. Rajkumar, and Bharathi in the film Mayor Muthanna that transformed his fortunes. The movie was an immense success, bringing Dwarakish into the limelight and cementing his place in the Kannada industry.

Dwarakish shared an exceptional chemistry with the late Vishnuvardhan, their on-screen connection was deeply connected with audiences. He was a part of many memorable films alongside the late Vishnuvardhan, including Kalla Kulla, Kittu Puttu, Apthamitra and many others. Apthamitra was later remade in Tamil as Chandramukhi which has Rajinikanth as hero.

