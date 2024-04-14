GOAT first single Whistle Podu: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time song teasing actor’s political entry?

Without a doubt, one of the most talked about films of 2024 is Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time, or GOAT for short. The film, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a sci-fi thriller and the Leo actor will be seen in an avatar like never before in the film.

Quite recently, on the occasion of Eid, the makers of the film announced that the film will hit the silver screens on September 5th, and also released a brand new poster of the film. In the latest update, the makers have released the highly anticipated first single from the film, titled Whistle Podu. The 4-minute 47-second track has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan and Premgi Amaren lending their voices.

Check out the song below:

GOAT’s first single teases Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry?

Whistle Podu is undeniably a party anthem that is sure to be played at every gathering. However, at first look, the song seems to be much more than just catchy beats and dance-worthy tunes and seems to have a political angle to it as well.

The song begins with flipping the meaning of the word party to mean a political party. This line is immediately followed by lines that literally translate to “shall I start my campaign, shall I take the mic in my hand?” However, this is followed by a voice-over where it is clarified that he meant party in the more conventional sense of the word and that he said “champagne” and not “campaign”.

The double entendres do not end there. Throughout the song, there have been several lines that could be interpreted in a political manner as well. Considering that Thalapathy Vijay had just announced his political ambitions in February this year, it is quite likely that the multiple layers are there on purpose. Nonetheless, nothing can be said for sure until the filmmakers themselves confirm it.

More about GOAT

The Greatest of All Time marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu and boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Ajmal, and many more.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role as well and has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. Siddhartha Nuni cranks the camera for the film while Venkat Raajen takes care of the film’s editing.

ALSO READ: The Greatest Of All Time release Date Out: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT to hit theaters on September 5