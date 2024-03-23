Thalapathy Vijay expresses gratitude to people of Kerala as GOAT shoot comes to an end

Thalapathy Vijay’s next film The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is getting ready day by day. As part of the climax shoot, the actor, director Venkat Prabhu, and other actors arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Since his arrival in Kerala, fans have been going wild to see the actor and he has also taken time from his schedule to address his fans and express his gratitude for them. Yesterday, Thalapathy Vijay once again thanked the people of Kerala and conveyed, "Tamil Nadu and Kerala are like my two eyes", expressing his love for them.

Thalapathy Vijay expresses gratitude and love for fans at The GOAT shooting set

On a bittersweet note, the shooting of The GOAT is coming to an end in Kerala with the actor giving his love and gratitude towards his fans once again. The amount of appeal he garnered at the place and the way special arrangements were made for his fans to see him, made his arrival in Kerala a worthy sight to watch.

Speaking to his fans, Thalapathy Vijay also added his gratitude to all the people of Kerala who viewed him not just as an actor but as one of their own. The actor had also personally met with a few disabled persons who had come to see him at his shooting set and hotel, and spent a few moments with them.

More about The Greatest of All Time

The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is the next Thalapathy Vijay film which is directed by Venkat Prabhu in their first collaboration. The film has also brought in several actors for the ensemble cast that includes, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Mohan, and many more.

The GOAT is said to be a science fiction action film with Thalapathy Vijay playing a dual role which is part of a time travelling concept. The film has also brought in music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja who is working on a Vijay project after many years.

