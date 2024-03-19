Thalapathy Vijay clicks selfie with fans waiting for him outside stadium in Trivandrum

Thalapathy Vijay has yet again created quite the sensation after his arrival yesterday in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala where he and the team of The Greatest Of All Time are going to shoot the final schedule of the film which will last till March 25th.

The actor arrived at the stadium location today where he was greeted by thousands of his fans from Kerala and he took some time out to meet them. In a classic Thalapathy Vijay style, he claimed the top of a truck and took a selfie of all the people who were gathered there to see him.

Thalapathy Vijay arrives at Greenfield Stadium for The GOAT’s shoot

Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday. Incidentally, he returned to Kerala after 9 long years and was greeted by many who were excited to see their beloved superstar up close. The crowd was so large that even the vehicle that transported the actor to his hotel underwent severe damage.

Additionally, a tribute video of Thalapathy Vijay arriving in Thiruvananthapuram was also shared by The Route through its official YouTube channel where we can see fans going crazy after seeing the superstar arrive.

Moreover, the crew including director Venkat Prabhu, and actors Premgi Amaren and Vaibhav were also spotted arriving at Trivandrum airport today making it clear they will be shooting for the sequences at the stadium from tonight.

More about The Greatest of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or G.O.A.T features an ensemble cast of actors including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu.

The film also has Venkat Prabhu’s constant collaborators like his brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash, and Ajay Raj. Furthermore, there are rumors that Trisha Krishnan is also set to play an essential cameo role in the film but it has not yet been confirmed. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film with Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen handling the camera and editing parts.

