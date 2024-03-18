Thalapathy Vijay receives energetic welcome by fans as he arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for GOAT shoot

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time or GOAT for short, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, which is touted to be an action entertainer, is speculated to hit the silver screens later this year.

It was revealed earlier this month that the next schedule of Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT will be shot in Kerala and that the film’s cast and crew would be arriving in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram soon. In the latest update, the actor finally arrived in Thiruvananthapuram at 5 PM today, where he received a warm welcome from his fans.

Thalapathy Vijay showered with love by fans

Thalapathy Vijay is known to have one of the biggest fan followings in Kerala, and the welcome he received in Thiruvananthapuram was proof of it. The fans gathered early in the morning and eagerly waited for the Leo actor to arrive. The actor, as soon as he reached, addressed his fans, waving and greeting them as well.

It is learned that this is the first time since 2010 that Thalapathy Vijay is reaching Kerala for a shoot. Further, it is also understood that following the Kerala schedule, the team would be flying to Russia for the film’s final schedule.

What we know about GOAT so far

The Greatest of All Time marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. The film is set to feature an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu, and many more in crucial roles. With the film’s first look poster, which was released on December 31, 2023, it was revealed that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film.

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainments, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Venkat Prabhu’s constant collaborator is roped in to compose GOAT's music. Siddhartha Nuni of Captain Miller fame cranks the camera for the film, while Venkat Raajen takes care of the editing. It was also revealed quite recently that Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical release streaming rights of the film.

