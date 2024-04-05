Thalapathy Vijay is currently embroiled in the filming of his next, The Greatest Of All Time. The film helmed by Venkat Prabhu had recently finished their shoot in Kerala and it seems that the team has decided to fly off to Dubai for their next schedule.

According to a report, the team of The GOAT is planning to shoot in Dubai for an action sequence. The report mentioned that the film’s next schedule is speculated to last till the elections after which the entire team is set to return.

Thalapathy Vijay flies off to Dubai for the GOAT’s next schedule

The team of The Greatest Of All Time and the leading star Thalapathy Vijay was recently seen at the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The makers were apparently shooting for the film’s climax sequence with Thalapathy Vijay even stepping out on the premises to wish his fans accumulated there. The team had also previously shot for the film in various locations including, Chennai, Thailand, Hyderabad, Sri Lanka, and Pondicherry.

The film co-written and directed by Venkat Prabhu is expected to be a science fiction action film with Vijay set to play dual roles. The film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles. The film has also roped in composer Yuvan Shankar Raja for crafting the musical tracks, making it his second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay.

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay’s next

After many names going around for the director of Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, it is being strongly reported that Theeran fame director H Vinoth might be helming the project. Though many names like Atlee and Vetrimaaran were being speculated for the actor’s next, it seems that the Thunivu director will be stepping in.

The actor’s next film is highly anticipated as it apparently might be the last film project for the actor before he fully steps into the world of politics. Interestingly, it is also speculated that the H Vinoth and Vijay film might be a political thriller film.

ALSO READ: Ghilli re-release: Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan starrer iconic film set to arrive in theaters once again