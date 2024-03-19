VIDEO: Thalapathy Vijay’s welcome goes wrong in Thiruvananthapuram; fans damage car amidst frenzy

Thalapathy Vijay’s next, The Greatest of All Time, or GOAT for short, has been the talk of the town from the time it was announced. The film, which is helmed by Venkat Prabhu, is expected to hit the silver screens later this year.

On March 18th, the makers of the film arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to film an important sequence in the film. The actor, who is known to have an avid fan-following in Kerala, received an energetic welcome from fans who gathered outside the airport to welcome him. However, things took a dark turn as amidst the fanfare, Thalapathy Vijay’s car was severely damaged. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the actor, or anyone in the vehicle.

Thalapathy Vijay’s car severely damaged amidst fanfare

Soon enough, videos of the incident surfaced on social media, where the physical state of the car was shown clearly. The vehicle had broken windows, with a major dent on the side door. The car’s headlights, indicators and rear-view mirror sustained damages as well.

Thalapathy Vijay showered with love as he arrives in Thiruvananthapuram

As mentioned earlier, Thalapathy Vijay is known to have an avid fan-following in Kerala. Several fans gathered outside the airport right from the morning to catch a glimpse of their favorite star, and the number of fans only increased with time.

It is also learnt that fans had put up decorations and cut-outs of the actor along the Greenfield Stadium Road, where the actor is said to be shooting. It is understood that this is the first time since 2010 that Thalapathy Vijay has come to Kerala for a film shoot.

About The Greatest of All Time

GOAT marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu, and boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary and many more in crucial roles. It is also learnt that the film features Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role as well.

The film has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment while Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for the film. Siddhartha Nuni, known for the Dhanush starrer Captain Miller, cranks the camera for the film while Venkat Raajen takes care of the film’s editing.

