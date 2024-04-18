Thalapathy Vijay to return from Russia to cast his vote in Lok Sabha elections

As many people are already aware, Thalapathy Vijay is currently filming for his 68th film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) which Venkat Prabhu helms. The team had recently moved to Russia to complete the shoot but it seems Vijay will take a minor break for the same. The film has also been announced to release on 5th September.

According to reports, the actor is all set to return to India from Russia tonight so he can cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections. The polling phase for parliamentary elections is scheduled to take place on 19th April i.e., tomorrow.

Thalapathy Vijay to take a break from GOAT shoot to cast his vote

Thalapathy Vijay has always been known for exercising his democratic right and casting votes in every election. He has always advocated the practice of voting, through his films as well. Now it seems that the actor is continuing his tradition and will soon cast his vote for the parliamentary elections this year.

Furthermore, there have been reports indicating that following the completion of filming for The Greatest Of All Time, the actor will hold a political gathering alongside his party colleagues. The actor has already made it public that he intends to run for the 2026 state elections as the leader of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About The GOAT

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is said to be a science fiction action film directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

The movie is slated to release in theaters on September 5th, 2024 with the film already said to have completed 80% of its shoot. It is also reported that the team has completed an important chase sequence in Russia recently.

The film’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with the first single called Whistle Podu released recently. The dance number was penned by lyricist Madhan Karky with Thalapathy Vijay crooning for the song himself.

ALSO READ: Has Yuvan Shankar Raja deactivated his Instagram account due to Thalapathy Vijay's song Whistle Podu? Find out