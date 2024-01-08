Is Leo 2 in making? Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer action thriller film drop major hint in latest post

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo, hit the silver screens on October 19th, 2023, and was a blockbuster hit. The film received pan-Indian success and is undeniably one of the best films to come out in 2023.

Recently, during a college event, helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about his plans for the film’s sequel, to which the director simply replied that he had to focus on his current commitments, including Thalaivar171 and Kaithi 2. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to share a post that fans have decoded to mean the unofficial confirmation of a sequel.

Leo makers express gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir Government

The makers of Leo turned to their X (formerly Twitter) to express their gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Government. Taking to their social media, they wrote: “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Government of J&K, Lt Governor Mr. Manoj Sinha, Information Deptt, Tourism and all Security Agencies for cooperating for our film “LEO” in Kashmir”.

They further mentioned that Kashmir will always remain a part of their future plans and praised everyone who helped make the shoot hassle-free.

Check out the post below:

Fans react to thank you note of Leo makers

Fans were quick to react to the aforementioned post of the makers. They decoded the part that said, “Kashmir will always be a part of our future plans,” to mean that Leo 2 is being planned. One fan wrote:” Please plan for Leo 2 next year; it’s okay if its this year too”.

Check out the fan tweets below:

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 action film Master. The film featured an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and many more in prominent roles.

The film is officially the third installment in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU after Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Karthi starrer Kaithi. Furthermore, the Universe also has other prominent faces like Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, and more.

Leo was bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, and Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music. Additionally, Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the film’s camera while Philomin Raj took care of its editing.

