Is Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 172 going to be Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar?

Superstar Rajinikanth who is currently shooting for his next release Vettaiyan with director TJ Gnanavel is rumored to collaborate with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his 172nd film.

According to rumors, the actor is set to join hands with Nelson once again to make a sequel to their 2023 blockbuster film Jailer with Sun Pictures once again set to bankroll the film.

Is Rajinikanth collaborating with Nelson for Thalaivar 172?

According to speculations, the actor and director are planning to make Jailer 2 a larger success than the first part, making it more grand than before. However, no official sources have provided any information about the same, and will only be known once confirmed.

Jailer which was released back in 2023 was a massive success in the theaters and was well-received by critics making it one of the top-grossing films in Tamil. The film features the story of a retired jailer who seeks to take revenge on an idol smuggler who murdered his son which later turns into a heist movie.

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and many more playing key roles. Moreover, the film also featured cameo roles of actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff, along with extended roles by Tamannaah Bhatia and Sunil.

The film’s music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander with Vijay Kartik Kannan and R Nirmal handling the cinematography and editing of the film.

Rajinikanth’s Workfront

Rajinikanth is currently filming for his next venture called Vettaiyan which is directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel and is expected to be an action film with the superstar playing the role of a retired police officer.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more playing key roles in the film. The film is also musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander making this his 4th collaboration on a Rajinikanth film with SR Kathir and Philomin Raj handling the camera and editing of the film.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth is confirmed to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171 which is expected to begin shooting this year and be released by the latter half of 2024.

