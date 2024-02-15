Is Shah Rukh Khan part of Yash’s next Toxic with Geetu Mohandas? KGF actor REACTS

Following the massive success of the KGF series, Rocking Star Yash is all set to begin his next project. The makers revealed in December that the film is titled Toxic, and will be helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

Quite recently, there was some industry chatter that Shah Rukh Khan had been approached for a cameo role in the upcoming gangster action thriller film. However, there was no official confirmation regarding it. In the latest update, KGF star Yash addressed the buzz during a press conference which was held on February 14th. The actor revealed that nothing has been confirmed so far.

Yash opens up about the casting of Toxic

Talking in the interview, the actor mentioned that nothing regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo has been confirmed so far. He further mentioned that the makers will be announcing the film’s cast soon enough, and everyone will come to know then, and requested fans to only believe things coming from official sources.

Recently, there was an industry buzz that the makers of Toxic had approached SRK for a prominent role. It is understood that the role offered was an extended cameo, and had a proper character arc. It was also reported that the Jawan actor has neither agreed or disagreed to do the film, and will be letting the makers know of his decision soon.

More about Toxic

Toxic marks Geetu Mohandas’ maiden venture as a director in the Kannada film industry, and also her first collaboration with Yash. It is understood that the film revolves around a drug cartel in Goa, and is said to be made on a massive budget. Further the film is said to have a great storyline and content as well.

The KGF actor quipped in the interview saying that Toxic is not a pan-Indian film, but rather a pan-world one. It was reported earlier that Kareena Kapoor will be playing the female lead in the film. Official confirmation regarding this is awaited as well.

It is learnt that Charan Raj will be composing the film’s music, while Steve Griffin has been approached for the film’s stunt choreography. As per the recent reports, Yash has also decided to co-produce the film, and will be the first film to release under his banner - Monster Mind Creations. It is speculated that Toxic will be released in April, 2025.

