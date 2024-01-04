Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Yash and Geethu Mohandas’ Toxic? Here’s what we know

Rocking star Yash is all set to kickstart his next project following the massive success of the KGF series. Just last month, it was revealed that he will be taking on the lead role in the upcoming movie Toxic.

The film will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Geethu Mohandas and according to a report from Filmfare, it seems that the makers have roped in Kareena Kapoor Khan to play the female lead in the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Yash starrer Toxic?

Adding Kareena Kapoor Khan to the movie is definitely exciting, to say the least. Moreover, it would create a one-of-a-kind collaboration in the world of filmmaking, as both Yash and Kareena are currently dominating their respective acting industries.

But the creators of Toxic have not officially confirmed it yet, so we still don't know if the casting is actually taking place. Also, a month ago, they announced the title of Toxic and gave some details about the film's style in the teaser.

The movie supposedly revolves around a drug cartel mafia that operates in Goa. It's rumored to have a massive budget and is expected to be a blockbuster. The film's success will heavily depend on its storyline and the content it brings to the table.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareen Kapoor Khan made her last appearance in 2023 in the movie Jaane Jaan, where she starred alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film, written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, was based on the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. It became a huge success on Netflix and received praise from critics.

She also appeared in and co-produced a film called The Buckingham Murders, a crime thriller film directed by Hansal Mehta which featured the story of a grieving British-Indian detective who is assigned the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire.

Kareena is next set to appear in the film called The Crew which is a comedy-heist film directed by Rajesh Krishnan with actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon starring alongside her. Khan will also be seen in the next installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe for the film Singham Again, reprising her role as Anvi Kamat Singham from the previous part.

