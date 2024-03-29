Is the teaser of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule releasing in April? Here's what we know

Pan-India star Allu Arjun has already generated immense buzz on social media with his upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule, a follow-up to his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. Recently, the crew and cast members have been spotted traveling to various locations for the shoot of this highly anticipated project.

Now, in a recent update, it has been shared that the teaser for the much-awaited film of 2024 is set to release in April. Check it out!

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule teaser in April

On March 29, Allu Arjun's manager Sarath Chandra Naidu took to the social platform X and tweeted in Telugu, "Teaser will be for birthday...fix." Soon after his tweet went viral, fans and ardent admirers expressed their excitement in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Thanks ANNA FOR CONFIRM THE UPDATE," while another commented, "So excited for #Pushpa2The Rule! Can't wait to see what happens."

The tweet confirms that on the special occasion of Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, the makers have planned to unveil the first official teaser of Pushpa: The Rule as a treat for Allu Arjun's die-hard fans. However, no official announcement from the makers has surfaced yet.

Advertisement

More about the Pushpa franchise

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021, during a period when people were anxious to return to theaters owing to the pandemic. It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest that the picture played a significant role in drawing people back to the cinemas. As previously said, the film was a smash hit, and Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad won National Awards for Best Actor and Best Music Composer, respectively.

The sequel is scheduled to start from where the first version left off, with an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap, and many more in key parts. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar bankroll the film under the brand of Mythri Movie Makers. The film is slated to release on Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively.

Watch Pushpa: The Rule first glimpse

How excited are you for Pushpa: The Rule teaser? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Por OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram starrer action-thriller online