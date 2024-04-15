Allu Arjun responds to director Anil Sharma’s comparison of Pushpa 2 with Gadar 2

In response to the Gadar director’s tweet, Allu Arjun replied to the post, writing, “Thank you very much for your heartfelt wishes, Anil ji. I hope to match your expectations. Warm regards.”

Check out Allu Arjun’s reply.

What did Anil Sharma say about Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2?

After watching the Pushpa 2 teaser, Anil expressed his excitement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He reminisced about how Gadar 2 created Gadar at the box office last year on August 15 while wishing for Pushpa 2: The Rule to create more Gadar on the same date.

He further added, congratulating the entire team of Pushpa, especially Allu Arjun, for his extraordinary presence and looks.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an upcoming, highly anticipated pan-Indian flick starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, Brahmaji, and many others in crucial roles. It is a sequel to the 2021-released Pushpa: The Rise.

As suggested by the makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to hit the big screens on August 15th, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming projects

Apart from Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has quite the lineup ahead of him. Currently, the actor has signed a film with his long-time collaborator Trivikram Srinivas for a record fourth film together. This massive project is set to be produced by Harika and Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts in a joint venture.

Further, reports have also suggested that Allu Arjun has signed a film with Jawan director Atlee, but official confirmation is awaited. Furthermore, the actor is also believed to have held talks with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film under the T-Series banner.

