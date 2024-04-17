Business Talk: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 fetches record theatrical deal in North India

In 2021, Allu Arjun made his Pan India debut with the Sukumar-directed Pushpa and the film became a sensation among the audience across the globe. Right from the mannerisms, dance, and music, to the dialogues and characters – every aspect of Pushpa became a part of pop culture. Ever since then, there has been tremendous hype around Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makers recently unveiled a glimpse of the Allu Arjun starrer and reconfirmed the theatrical release on August 15.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 shatters all records with it's North India theatrical deal

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Pushpa 2 has fetched a record theatrical deal in North India from Anil Thadani. According to sources close to the development, the North India theatrical rights of Pushpa2 have been acquired by Anil Thadani on an advance basis for an earth-shattering sum of Rs 200 crore. “Pushpa 2 is the most awaited Indian Film of the year and the records have come down crashing left – right – center as far as the pre-release business is concerned. Anil Thadani has paid Rs 200 crore (on an advance basis) to acquire the theatrical rights of this action-packed entertainer directed by Sukumar,” revealed a source close to the development. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This is the biggest theatrical deal of North India – topping the biggest of the feature films from the pre-pandemic world too, which were in the vicinity of Rs 140 to Rs 160 crore. “The theatrical deal of Pushpa 2 is unprecedented going a notch higher than the previous records and has got the entire trade talking. The makers have scored new highs in the pre-release deal and the eyes are now on Pushpa 2 to set the box office on fire upon its release on August 15,” the source added. The amount of advance is for North India theatrical rights only, which means for a Bollywood film this is equivalent to Rs 250 crore as there would be Rs 50 crore from Southern states as well which in case of Pushpa will be handled by South Indian distributors.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 fetches record prices due to Franchise Value and Allu Arjun factor

According to the source, Pushpa 2 has fetched a record deal owing to the massive fan following of Allu Arjun, coupled with the strong brand value of Pushpa in North India. As the countdown for release has begun, the producers are closing big theatrical and non-theatrical deal across the globe. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Business Talk: Kalki and Indian 2 fetch hefty advance in North India from Anil Thadani and Pen Marudhar